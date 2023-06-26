This year’s AthFest saw a variety of food options bolstering Athens’ already thriving restaurant scene, with cuisine ranging from barbecue to smoothies to sandwiches.
Many vendors set up tents including PONKO Chicken, which opened an Athens location in 2022. It was approached last year for a spot in the festival but declined as their restaurant wasn’t open yet. This year is the first year PONKO Chicken was sold at the festival.
Although it was operating with a smaller menu, Rick Herrmann — the owner of the Athens location — said they were making about 800 chicken tenders a day and sold out of everything on Saturday.
“Friday night was very good, Saturday we crushed it, and today — it’s just a casual Sunday,” Herrmann said.
Its menu consisted of tenders, wings, tacos, hotdogs, sandwiches and tofu.
Other vendors opted to bring food trucks, such as Taqueria La Parrilla and Cafe Racer.
The line for the Taqueria La Parrilla food truck — also called La Pa on Wheels — was long, cutting over into a neighboring tent next to the truck. To keep the line moving and keep customers attentive, the truck gave patrons pagers after ordering.
Although La Pa on Wheels was operating on a smaller menu compared to the restaurant, it still offered a variety of foods. Festivalgoers could choose from tacos, tortas, quesadillas, burritos, taco salads and more. For dessert the truck offered churros.
Cafe Racer, which sold food for the first time at AthFest this year, offered three different types of burgers, chili chorizo fries and cold brew coffee. Its food truck, which is about a year old, went to Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, just last weekend.
Jace Bartet, an employee in the food truck, said he didn’t know what to expect going into the weekend, but business was generally good.
The smell of barbecue filled the air from a large grill at the Tamez Barbecue tent, which sells Texas-style barbecue. Tamez offered pork and brisket sandwiches, as well as chips and drinks.
The restaurant, which has been open for three years, also offers breakfast burritos and sandwiches. This was Tamez Barbecue’s second time selling food at AthFest.
“It feels busier than last year for sure,” Alejandro Tamez, owner of Tamez Barbecue, said.
Many festivalgoers needed something cold to withstand the heat and humidity. An ice-cold popsicle satisfied some.
King of Pops stationed two carts in the middle of the artist market and near KidsFest. It offered fruity vegan flavors such as peach, blackberry ginger lemon and chocolate covered strawberry, as well as dairy flavors such as banana puddin’ and chocolate sea salt.
AthFest provided a variety of foods this year to cater to as many different tastes as possible, keeping these hungry music lovers satisfied while enjoying the festivities AthFest had to offer.