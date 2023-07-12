AthFest Educates announced, in a press release, that this year's AthFest Music and Arts Festival raised more than $100,000, more than double the highest amount it has ever raised in previous years.
The organization will also receive two grants to support the festival as a public art project and for the organization's work in supporting music education. AthFest Educates was awarded a Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) Project Grant for $8,000 and a GCA Arts Education Program Grant for $6,410 for the Stroud Elementary Afterschool Strings Program.
“These vital funds bring life into communities all across the state. Music, theatre, dance, and visual art attract tourists, bring community members together, teach children self-confidence, revitalize downtowns, and more,” said Tina Lilly, GCA Executive Director. “Through this program, GCA is able to support vibrant communities where people want to live and businesses want to locate.”
The success of its fundraising has allowed the organization to fulfill its mission of awarding grants for music and arts equipment, programs and experiences and professional development. Applications for a grant for the 2023-2024 school year are open until August 24 at 5 p.m.
“We’re so grateful for the attendees, musicians, artists, volunteers, sponsors, and vendors who make AthFest what it is,” said Mary Joyce, AthFest Educates Executive Director. “The community support, and the funds raised through AthFest, are vital to our efforts to fund music and arts education for Athens youth.
The 25th annual AthFest Music and Arts Festival took place from June 23-25 in downtown. More than 150 bands were showcased across three outdoor stages and in 10 club venues.
This year the festival utilized a special event permit for open containers, allowing individuals to carry an open container within the festival zone.
According to the press release, the sold-out Club Crawl wristbands,beer and merchandise sales played a strong part in the fundraising effort.
“I’m so grateful to the amazing team that worked so hard behind the scenes to make this year’s AthFest such a success. And thank you Athens and beyond for all the support,” Joyce said.