The first night of AthFest included lively performances from a variety of local artists, diverse vendors, and more.
Performances began at 5 p.m. at the AthFest Wicked Weed Stage, kicked off by singer Spencer Thomas whose music explores “tales of mental ailments and emotional turmoil.” At the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage, Ghost and Goat started at 5:10 p.m., providing a captivating performance of bluesy post-punk.
At 5:35 p.m. on the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage, 22-year-old singer songwriter Bea Porges began her set. Her sound is described as indie-pop with tendencies towards jazz, according to the AthFest website.
At 5:50 p.m., Wim Tapley & the Cannons took to the Wicked Weed Stage, performing some of their original songs including “Sober.” On stage, the band members were laughing and goofing off, seemingly having just as much fun as the fans. A crowd of seemingly devoted fans lined the fences, singing the songs by heart.
“We had a blast.” Tapley said. “I love Athens in the summer. There’s a really great group of people around and it’s a blessing to have.”
At 6:20 p.m., Hunger Anthem began their high intensity warmup at Hull Street Paloma Park Stage, with loud guitar riffs. The indie rock trio performed an energetic set with some of their original songs.
Pip the Pansy began her performance at 6:45 p.m. at Wicked Weed Stage. Her bright, geometric jumpsuit coupled with her backup dancers full-body feather getups attracted the attention of many. Pip’s DJ booth was adorned with flowers and glitter. The crowd funneled in throughout her show to listen to her flute solos and upbeat music.
Jordan Huff, one of Pip the Pansy’s devoted fans, made the 30-minute trip to AthFest for this performance. She wore one of Pip’s jackets which was made and sold by the artist herself.
“I’ve seen [Pip the Pansy] at a house show in Atlanta, and I saw her wearing this jacket there,” Huff said. “I bought it off of her website.”
Nuclear Tourism, described as a punk band made up of skateboarders, took the stage at Hull Street Paloma Park Stage to deliver their set at 7:15 p.m.. They maintained engagement with the crowd throughout as they cracked jokes in between songs.
At the Wicked Weed Stage at 7:30 p.m., the inductees were announced for the Athens Music Walk of Fame. The 2023 honorees include Monroe Bowers “Pink” Morton, Normaltown Flyers, Jackie Payne, Calvin Orlando Smith and WUOG.
At 7:50 p.m., Linqua Franqa, dressed in casual clothes, began her set at Wicked Weed Stage. According to the AthFest website, her music describes “complex and unflinching tales of existential heartbreak, racial strain, and feminist swagger." Many devoted fans sporting her merch were in the crowd, excitedly singing every lyric. Linqua Franqa kept the crowd engaged by instructing them to “put their shoulders up” and “move them side to side.”
“Her music is heavy, punchy, and awesome,” attendee Ethan Caspary said.
Monsoon was on the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage at 8:20 p.m. to greet a large crowd of excited fans. Flashing lights, loud sounds of the electric guitar and the performers jumping on the speakers created a high-energy environment for the crowd. The lead singer’s mother worked at the merchandise stand to help out with the show.
Family and Friends took the stage at 9 p.m. to finish off the first night of AthFest. The band started their performance off with a huddle on stage. The crowd was at its largest as the sun was setting over the Wicked Weed Stage. Enthusiastic concertgoers were lined along the rails, clapping along to the lively set.
Also taking place at 9 p.m., Hull Street Paloma Park Stage finished off its night with a silent disco by DJChiefRocka, playing a collection of classic and contemporary hits.
The KidsFest Stage started off at 6 p.m. with a performance by Big Rawk Camp Band. The group of four teenagers played various cover songs from the 70s, 80s & 90s, as well as some original pieces. Then, at 7 p.m., Mellow Moon began their set, including songs they have written themselves. The final act was at 8 p.m. by Garage Sale, a group of musicians from Full Moon School of Music.
As the main stage headliner Family and Friends came to a close, the crowd began shifting toward the Club Crawl events taking place in several local concert venues downtown. The second day of AthFest kicks back off tomorrow morning as it gears up for the longest day of the festival.