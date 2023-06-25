The second day of AthFest was in full swing on Saturday. Performances from over 70 artists spanned from 10:30 am to 1:30 am, and the artist market was packed with attendees throughout the day.
At the Wicked Weed Stage, performances began at noon with Anna Kellam, a Savannah based indie folk/pop artist, followed by Parker Wierling, an artist with his own unique blend of genres. The two solo acts appropriately kicked off AthFest with their original music.
Dooley and Baldwin began their set at the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage around 12:30 p.m.. Their songs are crafted by two professors and two doctoral candidates in the band. In the past three years, Dooley and Baldwin have put out 47 songs, and they played a variety of them for the early crowd.
The Getaway Company followed Dooley and Baldwin’s performance with a sound that can be described as 90’s grunge with modern rock elements.
The Wicked Weed Stage welcomed solo act Clover County at 1:40 p.m. Clover County — whose legal name is A.G. Schiano — mixed the sound of electric guitars and pedal steel to deliver some of her original tunes.
At the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage, After Hourz performed, combining different eras of R&B, soul, hip-hop, gospel and blues. The unique sound of a saxophone, bass guitar and drums drew a steady crowd.
At 2:30 pm, Grassland, a multi-generational six-piece band, began their performance on the Wicked Weed Stage. The group boasted a unique sound with a banjo, fiddle, a double bass and an electric bass.
Hunlo, a singer-songwriter and musician based in Athens, began his gig at 3 p.m. on the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage. His music combines rock, R&B, folk-soul and Western twang.
At 3:20 p.m., The Wicked Weed Stage turned over to L.G. Heart of the City with Squallét. After the initial performance, Squallé — the CEO and founder of Black Liaison, president and co-founder of The League of Step and a musician in Athens — delivered a high-energy rap performance.
The Echolocations performed at the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage at 3:50 p.m. Their sound was a docile blend of 60’s and modern influences. The crowd seemingly enjoyed the vibe as people swayed back and forth.
Tedo Stone approached the mic at the Wicked Weed Stage, belting out a soul-inspired indie rock approach. Three electric guitars drew in a crowd as they began their opening number.
“We’ve been watching them and playing festivals with them for years.” Mike MacDonald, the lead singer of Family and Friends, said. “ Everytime I get to see them [perform], it's a blast.”
Paloma Park Hull Street Stage was booming as TYL3R DAVIS began his set at 4:40 p.m. TYL3R writes, records, produces, mixes and masters his own music. He performed his newest single, Hieroglyphics, for the first time.
“It was really fun [performing at AthFest],” Carson Jo Hayes, a vocalist on one of TYL3R’s songs, said.
Between sets, AthFest announced the winners of the artist market. Jeffree Lerner won Best in Show and the Best Booth award went home to Blake Core Miniature Art.
McKendrick Bearden began his performance at the Wicked Weed Stage at 5:30 p.m. Many of Bearden’s released songs are him alone — singing and playing guitar, bass, keys, synth and drums — but he was joined onstage by many musicians, including a cello player.
Also at 5:30 p.m, the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage welcomed Hollowbody, a local punk rock band. The group delivered a bone-rattling performance that drew a crowd of head-bangers. Lona, established in 2001, followed at 6:20 p.m. with a sound combining old-school rock and modern elements.
The Wicked Weed Stage welcomed Five Eight — a four-piece rock band established in 1992 — to the stage at 6:30 p.m. The audience increased as the lead singer, Mike Mantione, tested the mic by saying “seven,” explaining to the crowd this was the best way to check sound. Five Eight’s performance was lively and engaging.
“They’re iconic, they’re old, they’ve been around Athens forever, and they still play really heavy, hard rock,” Quinn Phillips, an audience member, said.
Sex Cells, an alternative band, were on at 7:15 pm at the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage. The incorporation of a fog machine coupled with the lead singer’s red cat-eye sunglasses made for an attention-grabbing set for the crowd.
T. Hardy Morris began his performance at 7:45 p.m. at the Wicked Weed Stage. His slow and moody music drew one of the largest, most diverse crowds of the day. All of the band members on stage were animated, creating plenty of engagement with the audience.
Jameson Tank took to the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage at 8:20 p.m. Excited, dedicated fans gathered before their performance in anticipation. The band’s enthusiasm created contagious energy.
“Everyone hypes you up [at Athfest],” Bryce Burnette, the lead guitarist, said.
A silent disco with DJ Sublime and DJ $ymphony was the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage’s finale. The silent disco sported different styles of rap, Hiphop, R&B and Top 40 pop.
The Pink Stones played the headlining performance at the Wicked Weed Stage at 9 p.m. Right as the sun began to set, the group captivated the audience with their unique sound described as spacey honkytonk, pedal-to-the-metal trucker anthems and ecstatic gospel on their website. The audience danced to some of The Pink Stone’s newest music as well as their older hits.
As the crowd once again filters off of the Washington Street and Hull Street pavement, many go to the Club Crawls of their choice while the second day of AthFest winds down into the night. The third and final day of AthFest 2023 begins on Sunday morning.