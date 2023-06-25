As AthFest took over downtown for the weekend, KidsFest, specially reserved for children and families, occupied College Avenue to Lumpkin Avenue. KidsFest provided a space for attendees of all ages to enjoy the three-day festival.
Kid-friendly artists took the Clarke County School District KidsFest Stage throughout the weekend. Friday night featured the UpNext Showcase performances, with young talent taking the stage. Big Rawk Camp Band, Mellow Moon and Garage Sale each performed.
Saturday had a full roster of performances throughout the day, including Allegro Music, Deva’s Tigerettes, League of Step, Camp Amped and more. Jessica It’s All Good emceed the day. From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., DJ Mahogany hosted a KidsFest dance party at Ciné. Attendees sat under a tent with fans and enjoyed the music.
A group of teens from the local Collective Artists Workshop took the stage to perform a myriad of Broadway hits, including songs from “Les Misérables,” “Waitress,” “BEETLEJUICE” and “Footloose.” The workshop provided an opportunity for the teens to sing and perform outside of school or music classes, according to Mila Cestaro, 16, who performed a song from “Thoroughly Modern Millie.” Pianist Rachel Tones played keyboard for all of the performances.
The CAW is a relatively new group, formed from a collection of previously existing theater and performance groups joining together.
“[The kids] gain confidence every time they get up there,” said Dallas Bono, artist director of RespirOpera, one of the groups that formed the collective. “They’ve got an immense amount of talent.”
One of the most popular performances was Rebecca Sunshine Band, a local group led by Rebecca Ballard, Athens Regional Library System’s children services coordinator. Several children said they came to KidsFest to see the band and claimed to be the band’s No. 1 fan.
The group performed a variety of songs, including “You Are My Sunshine,” “Never Ending Story,” “The More We Get Together,” “Raining Tacos” and more. The group has performed at KidsFest over ten times in the past several years.
Rebecca Sunshine Band is known for its interactive performances and encourages kids to become a part of the show by offering musical instruments for them to play along with, including ukuleles, maracas and xylophones.
“[Kids] are the best audience,” Ballard said. “They have so much fun.”
Ticketed bounce houses and inflatables were available for young attendees to play on. There were five inflatable attractions, including a waterslide. Two carnival-type rides were available for kids and adults to enjoy. A Kona Ice truck and King of Pops stand were available for attendees to buy a sweet treat to fight the heat. Face painting was available.
Multiple groups had tables and activities along the street, including building blocks and more with Athens Parent Wellbeing, boat and car construction with The Home Depot and sand tubs with Little Athens Children’s Museum.
Brella Studio gave attendees an opportunity to create and paint, including painting the side of the organization’s truck.
Books for Keeps, with a large bus full of books known as the bookmobile, was present. Attendees could take up to two books free of charge. The organization — which began in 2009 — has multiple programs to promote reading in schools.
“It’s all about promoting literacy through the thrill of discovery, and curiosity, and learning, and creating positive experiences in school,” executive director Justin Bray said.
AthFest is a fundraiser for AthFest Educates, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has provided over $532,000 in grants to support music and art education in local K-12 schools. It’s fitting that an event fundraising for kids would have a whole section dedicated to educating and entertaining them.