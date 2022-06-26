The echoes of children’s laughter filled the thick, humid air on Saturday morning of June 25. The joyful sounds danced through the bouncy houses, water slides and amusement park rides on the second day of KidsFest at AthFest Music and Arts Festival 2022.
Hundreds of people fill the block where East Washington Street meets West Washington Street for a family-friendly event that all ages can enjoy.
Home Depot hosted a do-it-yourself style kids workshop, where parents assisted their children in building small wooden crafts, like a race car. The amateur builders used hammers, small nails and a small how-to guide to create their pieces.
Caty Delaigle, an attending mother supervising her 4-year-old son build a small, wooden race car, expressed how grateful she was that KidsFest is here and free for everyone. Her son enjoyed all of the different activities that the festival had to offer, and his personal favorite was the musical instruments.
Across the hammering toddlers was a cacophony of musical instruments. Athens Regional Library System had ukuleles and small drums for kids to test out and expand their experience with musical instruments. The table also had coloring pages and crayons for kids to express their artistic visions.
Around 10:30 a.m., the stage opened up and the first performances were from Allegro: Lively Music for Children, whose band opened the stage and played fun music for the attendees to enjoy with their children.
Next up at 11:30 a.m. was Camp Amped– a nonprofit organization from Nuçi’s Space that advocates for mental health. Multiple bands made up of teenagers took the stage and all sang covers and showcased their progress as a band. These bands played mostly indie pop and popular covers such as “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac.
Across the stage was a Kona Ice truck and King of Pops stand supplying attendees with cold treats to cool down while enjoying the festival. Sticky hands, empty cups and popsicle sticks peppered the crowd as smiling children watched the performances.
A KidsFest volunteer, Ralph Stephens, who had volunteered for nearly every AthFest, except for the years it was canceled due to covid, explained that his favorite part about volunteering was seeing all of the happy kids come together.
The next performers were girls from the Carpenter School of Irish Dance, which had the audience clapping along to the energetic Irish jigs. Using both pumps and hard shoes, a variety of speeds and techniques were showcased by the young dancers.
After them was Evergreen, a teen band who played indie rock covers of songs like “The Good Life” by Weezer. Next came Strength Dance Academy and Mack2Tone.
Mack2Tone, a local Athenian who just recently finished school to pursue music, was grateful to have the chance to perform at KidsFest and AthFest in general, for the first time. “I appreciate everyone for coming out and showing love, it was super authentic,” Mack2Tone said.
The World Dreamers were next– and a crowd favorite by far.
From the Full Moon School of Music, this band of young artists took the stage and covered classic songs the crowd raved for. “Love Shack” by The B-52s caught the attention of festival goers from all over the block, and soon the stage was surrounded by a crowd of people smiling and singing along to the familiar, classic Athens song.
The last performance of the night at around 5:45 p.m. was from Oconee Music who also showcased young solo artists with vocal and guitar covers, and with the strum of a guitar, the curtain closed on KidsFest day two.