Paloma Park kicked off its first of two nights of Club Crawl performances with lighthearted, A.D. Blanco and Grandville. The three bands, all who have played at AthFest before, kept the audience on their feet and dancing for the whole night.
The alternative indie/folk band lighthearted, composed of twin sisters Gracie Huffman, Eliza Lemmon and friends Win Cawthorne, Aidan Hill and Toni Hunlo, started the night off with their softer, more whimsical tunes that drew the audience in.
The band drew in a plethora of newcomers, long-time fans and people that know the members personally.
“We go so hard every time they perform,” Shannon Filbey, a University of Georgia student, said. “We’re just excited to see them on stage again.
They played songs off their debut album “from here on out,” such as “ghost,” “stains” and “the cold.” The title track of the album was one of the final songs of the set which seemed to be a crowd favorite as many attendees sang along and bobbed their heads to the beat.
A.D. Blanco, a three-man band composed of lead vocalist and guitarist Bennett Evans, vocalist and bass guitarist Owen Lange, and drummer and keyboardist Aaron White, switched up the vibes with their indie rock jams.
Running out on stage in customized black jerseys with their logo, band names and last names, the band first played a song from “their favorite show,” Regular Show. They kept the energy up with “Serotonin,” the first song they wrote together. They also played the title track off their newest EP, “April’s Fool.”
A.D. Blanco has played at AthFest twice prior to Friday night’s performance. They played at AthFest on the mainstage last year where they opened for Grandville, a similar lineup to this show. The year before that, they played on the KidsFest stage.
The band, similar to lighthearted, has a lot of fans who know them personally.
“People will come up and introduce themselves and become good friends and it’s great,” Lange said. “It warms my heart.”
Closing out the show was Grandville, a rock band composed of frontman and guitarist Jackson Tennyson, his twin brother and drummer James Tennyson, bassist Ashton Mann and keyboardist Sam Yarborough. The whole band also provides vocals.
The band’s performance had a jazzy feel with the addition of Brian Nichols who played the saxophone.
Despite the band playing past 1 a.m., the audience kept the energy up by dancing and singing along. The intimacy of the stage allowed the audience to interact with the band with some fans even taking selfies with the lead singer.
Attendee Jackson Tennyson said he enjoys playing for their home crowd especially since the band hasn’t played in Athens for some time.
“The great thing about this is that they want to hear all your originals,” Jackson Tennyson said. “You get to show your deep stuff and they love it - they’re very receptive.”