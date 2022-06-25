Athens-based indie rock band Monsoon put on an electrifying performance for festival goers in the early hours of Saturday morning on the first night of AthFest. The band headlined the Georgia Theatre and took the stage after performances by social justice rapper Linqua Franqa and alternative grunge rock band, Wieuca.
The band played through the entirety of their new album, “Ghost Party,” which they’ve been promoting on their east coast tour over the past month. Although the Georgia Theatre is one of the larger festival venues in AthFest, Monsoon dominated the room thanks to their captivating stage energy and frontwoman Sienna Chandler’s playful audience interactions.
“I always like the energy that Sienna brings onto the stage, whether it’s the outfit she’s wearing or the way that she interacts with the crowd. It's always a super fun time,” said Chandler Harper, an Athens native who has been following Monsoon for years.
For the performance, Chandler donned a lacy, baroque-fashioned dress that contrasted wildly to her fierce guitar riffs but helped to bring out the theatrics of the entire performance. This was shown especially in songs like Monsoon’s title track, “Ghost Party,” which has an almost spooky, carnival horror aspect with wailing guitar solos and haunting harmonies.
Chandler stood over the crowd and played her guitar solos as if she was conjuring ghosts while singing as if she was putting a spell on the audience. Her strong vocals have always been an identifiable characteristic of the band, especially when backed by a strong rhythm section made up of Joey Kegel on drums and Roan O’Reilly on bass guitar.
Just by watching their performance, the audience was blown away by their perfectly executed, yet beyond complex musicianship.
“As a band, they’re an Athens icon,” said UGA alumni Savannah Simmons, “Sienna, she’s like the face of Athens.”
Monsoon’s ability to bring out a wide array of emotions from the audience shined with the band getting equally strong reactions from every song, such as catchy and danceable “Don’t Move”, hard, fast, and loud “Red Blood”, and dreamy, harmony-focused “Dark Colossus.”
While it did take the audience a while to warm up after two long summers without AthFest, the entire venue was on their feet and dancing to the music by the end of the night.