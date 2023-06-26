Neal Anthony, a member of the AthFest Educates Board of Directors, and his wife Eve Anthony visited a gospel brunch in New Orleans, and a “lightbulb went off.” The idea was then born to host one at the end of the AthFest weekend.
AthFest held its second annual Gospel Brunch at The Foundry. It was a morning full of soulful music, good eats and community.
Emily Joiner and Friends, an acoustic worship-based singer-songwriter performing with guests, started off the Gospel Brunch performances at 11:05 a.m.
“It's really cool to be able to bring the gospel music to Athens and to see how many people appreciate that,” Joiner said. “I hope that the gospel brunch is something that will continue and grow every year.”
At 12:15 p.m., Shirlepa Howard and Cedric Jones took the stage. This duo that has performed gospel together for so long that they said they refer to one another as siblings. They delivered an energetic and engaging performance, encouraging the audience to stand up and clap along to their music.
Gospel music has been a part of Howard and Jones for as long as they can remember, and it has played a huge role in their lives.
“That’s my life,” Jones said.
“That’s my everything,” Howard said.
Michael Bolden was next, starting his performance shortly after 1:00 p.m. After singing at his own church, Bolden delivered a moving performance at the brunch event. It included him playing on the keyboard and singing. He also invited Howard, Jones and Sharmar Stevens, one of the first Gospel Brunch performers from 2022, to the stage to sing with him.
Bolden said his mother taught him to play the piano at a young age and aided in his development for a love of singing. He began performing at six years old and has leaned on gospel music throughout his life.
“[Gospel music] means the world to me. The time we live in now, I have to have it. Its living spirit,” Bolden said.
After Bolden’s performance, the seven choir members of the Athens YMCA Kids Choir, ages ranging from seven to eleven, lined up on the stage with Sharmar Stevens on the keyboard.
Eight-year-old Alora Benson was the first soloist out of three to take the stage. Benson said she found joy performing with the Kids Choir and found it as a way to express herself.
“It's really fun, and you get to let your light shine,” Benson said.
The Gospel Brunch has grown since its debut at the 2022 AthFest when it was held at Hendershots, a coffee shop, bar and music venue that is a fraction of the size of the Foundry.
The Foundry, according to its website, is a multi-tiered space including a cozy bar and restaurant, flexible first floor and mezzanine level dining space, stage and soaring balconies.
“You can just see the progression of the event. It's a lot of hard work, emails and phone calls and text messages, but it's all worth it,” Gina Jackson, the Community Education and Outreach Champion at AthFest and Youth & Family Program Director at Athens YMCA, said.
Guests could enjoy a brunch burger, complete with cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, a fried egg, lettuce and tomato. Additionally, there was an option of buttermilk fried chicken and waffles, blackened shrimp and grits, and a classic breakfast plate.
As soon as the last act was over, Jackson and her fellow board members were “right here, right now already prepping for next year.” Part of the planning process includes determining what aspects of the brunch were successful and what needs to be changed, said Jackson.
One of the elements that is up in the air is the timeframe when the event will be held. Jackson concludes that the attendance of the Gospel Brunch has not reached its potential due to church being held at the same time: 11a.m. to 2 p.m.
“I feel that going to church ends up being the default, which is fine. I totally get that, my grandfather was a preacher, my dad is a preacher, so I completely understand that routine and being committed to going to church every Sunday,” Jackson said.
Jackson said she feels that the Gospel Brunch is important to include in AthFest because it connects so many people. Bolden shared the same sentiment – that it is an important aspect of the Athens community.
“It carries a message. I think the times we live in now, people need something. I think after the pandemic, a lot of people lost hope,” Bolden said. “Gospel music is very important, it gives people hope.”