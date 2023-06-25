With the sun setting on the longest day on the AthFest weekend schedule, crowds scattered from off of Washington Street and Hull Street and into several local music venues downtown. Among the eleven venues hosting performances for AthFest’s Club Crawl on Saturday night, many spectators flocked to the familiar glowing lights along the Georgia Theatre’s marquee.
Attendees from AthFest poured into the iconic space to see three local, growing bands Elijah Johnston, Well Kept and Heffner play on the venue's biggest stage.
As the venue opened its doors to concertgoers, attendees maintained their energy even after a long day of performances in the hot sun. The energy in the theater built quickly and held for the duration of the shows, which lasted past 1 a.m.
Attendees hung around the bar to settle in for a drink while others bolted to the front of the stage to lock in their spot for the evening. Sisters Becky and Jessie Moore, who traveled from Florida to see the show, chose the latter as they quickly marched towards the front row of the stage, staying there for each of the three shows.
“They put everybody in one spot,” Becky Moore said. “It’s nice that we get to just stay here.”
Elijah Johnston started off the night with a full set of original songs at 10:30 p.m.
The three-piece indie-pop band played a blend of their older songs, like “Greatest Hits” and “Sultan of Schwinn,” and their newer songs. Johnston, who won the Vic Chestnutt Songwriter of the Year Award for “Molly Haskell” in 2022, danced along with guitarist Tommy Trautwein on stage.
The band closed out the performance with their song titled “Downtown Livin.’” The crowd started a small mosh pit in the center as the fast-paced song roared through the speakers.
Nicole Tester, a vocalist for the band Family and Friends, came to the show after headlining AthFest with her band on the Wicked Weed Main Stage on Friday. Tester came down for the festival weekend from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and said she has enjoyed being both a performer and attendee.
“Through Family and Friends, I’ve made lots of friends and connections down here, and it’s just such a tightly-knit music community,” Tester said. “It’s just fun to see all these buds playing. It’s been fun.”
Jacob Morris, Canary Affair, Sarah Mootz and Dog Person performed atop of the scenic view of the Georgia Theatre, which quickly reached full capacity.
Well Kept took the main stage at 11:30 p.m. and quickly engaged the crowd. The five-piece alternative rock band includes Elijah Johnston’s members taking on new roles alongside two other performers. Well Kept had no trouble energizing the packed theater.
Trautwein, lead singer and guitarist for Well Kept, guided the crowd through each song, including the popular tunes “Red Light” and “Good Thoughts.”
Band member Hampton Peay, playing synthesizer and tambourine, kept the energy high as he passionately moved to the music and wildly danced onstage.
As the performance drew to a close, much of the audience went for another drink or to buy merchandise from the booth set up in the back. Despite the time creeping past midnight, the theater remained packed in anticipation for the final act.
As the lights came down one final time, the crowd chanted while “War Pigs / Luke’s Wall” by Black Sabbath played and the final act appeared.
Heffner — a six-piece, genre-defying group that most closely matches post-punk and alternative rock — came onstage at 12:30 a.m. The group quickly started off with one of their most popular songs called “Tough Questions.” Trautwein, also part of Heffner, completed the trifecta of the evening by playing for all three shows.
Heffner’s lead singer wore a Heffner sleeveless cheerleader shirt, which was featured in their latest music video “30 Minute Tweezer.” The band performed a mix of released songs as well as unreleased songs like “Hugs and Kisses” and “Y Don’t Ya.” from their album that is coming out in the fall.
The crowd slowly made their way out of the venue as Heffner came to a close. The concert marked the conclusion of day two of AthFest 2023.
Christian Sparacio, a local musician originally from New Jersey, came to Athens in part due to the music scene. Sparacio attended the show to support his friends who performed, and had some major takeaways from this year’s AthFest as a whole.
“I’ve been very inspired by how robust and rich the music scene is here, and this is a perfect example of why I came here in the first place,” Sparacio said.