Who wore what: The fashion at AthFest

Music festivals like Coachella and Lollapalooza are known for being places where people can express themselves through fashion, and AthFest is no exception. This weekend, the key fashion statements revolved around Western motifs, sports gear and — per usual — tie-dye.
Colors
In the early 70s, tie-dye was commonly associated with the hippie movement and was spotted at music festivals and protests alike, according to fashion publication L’Officiel USA. This era of tie-dye was typically seen in the form of the iconic swirl pattern with bright, bold colors.
Today, tie-dye has remained steady in its popularity, continuing to be worn at music festivals.
At AthFest, the crowd was a sea of colors with many rocking the 70s trend. Performer Pip the Pansy incorporated the trend into her outfit and her colorfully clad background dancers’ outfits.
One-year-old Teddy Howes, who attended his second AthFest, wore the iconic print, sporting the trend that so many have followed.
In general many patterns were seen throughout the weekend. Whether it be a matching set or a printed skirt, attendees opted for a burst of color in their wardrobe.
Hats
To keep the shade out of their eyes or to hide some messy hair, hats are a staple for any summer day. At AthFest, the hats were out to play, showcased with a mix of your usual baseball hats, trucker hats and bucket hats.
Savannah Schmidt, an Athens native, wore a Tyler Childers trucker hat paired with a pair of denim overalls and a black tube top.
“I pretty much only wear trucker hats,” Schmidt said.
Cowboy hats, a trend more recently seen in Athens, were spotted throughout the festival.
They have recently come back into style branching out beyond your traditional cowboy and can be seen paired with virtually any style, according to Vogue Magazine.
At AthFest many people opted for this more Western style headwear that complimented their cowboy boots.
Cowboy Boots
Cowboy boots were one of the most common items seen throughout AthFest. A trend shared by farmers and SEC sorority girls alike, the cowboy boot is back in style with a force.
The tall, white cowboy boots were a specific trend that Lindsay Jason, a senior at UGA, described as “a Go-go boot with a southern flair.”
For Caitlin Farmer, a news reporter at the Oconee Enterprise newspaper and UGA alum, cowboy boots offered a feeling of comfort. She paired her tall, white boots with a red dress and, like many others, a trucker hat.
“I love boots and I feel like it’s really hard to wear certain boots in the summer,” Farmer said. “These are the only ones that I feel like work in the summertime because the rest look more wintery.”
Her sister, Grace Farmer, a senior at UGA, paired her gold boots with a black romper and a black trucker hat.
Farmer said her inspiration came from social media influencer, Briley King, wife of country music artist Marcus King. She described King’s style as “trailer park glamor.”
“It’s like the cowboy boots and the trucker hat, but dress it up a little bit with accessories and jewelry,” Farmer said.
Sports Memorabilia
In a sports-loving town like Athens, sports gear is a common sight whether at a music festival or not. Many fans came clad in sports merchandise, repping their favorite team.
From Braves baseball jerseys to UGA football jerseys, the sports memorabilia was a common sight, even being worn on stage by artists.
Denim
One of the most well-known and commonly worn fabrics is denim.
At AthFest, denim was seen in a variety of clothing items. It was in its more traditional form with shorts, jeans and overalls. Some attendees gave it a more modern twist with tops and full-length jumpsuits.
Handmade clothing
For many, fashion is a way to express themselves. This could be through the outfits they wear, but for some it’s through the items they create.
Chandler Sherry, a UGA alum, had a tent set up in the artist market with a selection of her designs. She sold a variety of items made with her hand-drawn prints, such as cowboy hats and trucker hats adorned with a colorful bulldog, in the spirit of UGA’s beloved mascot, Uga.
Brandon Garrett, known by his stage name byv_trubb, performed at AthFest on Saturday. He also brought some of his handmade jackets to sell to festival goers. The jackets were distressed; modified to add chains, grommets and safety pins; and had designs painted on them. Garrett described them as the fashion that “belongs at festivals.”
“It’s no faking for me,” Garrett said. “I wear what I make and I make what I wear.”