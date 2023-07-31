The Red & Black has received five awards in this year's 73rd Annual Green Eyeshade Awards. The Green Eyeshades honor the best journalism in the southeast as organized by members of the Society of Professional Journalists. The Red & Black congratulates our journalists, as well as all student journalists recognized this year. In the student categories, here are the winners:
Best Feature Writer: Third Place, Lilly Kersh
Best Sports Writer: First Place, Meadow Barrow
Best Sports Writer: Third Place, Stuart Steele
Best Photographer: First Place, Jessica Gratigny
Best Photographer: Second Place, Sidney Chansamone
Congratulations! Each individual's hard work contributes to maintaining the credibility and high standards we have at The Red & Black. Read the full announcement from Green Eyeshade here.