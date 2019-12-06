From a new twist on tacos, a breakfast staple and pizza slices that are a perfect cure to surviving a night downtown, we asked readers and editors to take their picks of the best places in town to grab a bite. These are the winners.

Readers Choice

Best New Restaurant — El Barrio

Located in Five Points, El Barrio offers a variety of chic new twists to your traditional tacos, such as a butternut squash taco or a fried tilapia taco.

Best Brunch and Best Biscuits — Mama’s Boy

Its common to see a line wrapped around this brunch staple with locals wanting a sweet taste of chocolate cake for breakfast or a mouth-watering biscuit sandwich. The spot has two locations, one on Oconee Street and another at The Falls of Oconee.

Best Classic Athens Spot — The Grit

A stop which has something for everyone, The Grit has made its mark in the Athens community since the ’90s with its variety of options. The vegetarian and vegan eatery showcases its bakery items and extensive lunch menu.

Best Pizza — Ted’s Most Best

From pies covered in breakfast essentials to the white rabbit pizza smothered in béchamel sauce and mozzarella, the artisan pizza joint has become a fan-favorite.

Best Drunk Food — Slices at Little Italy

After a long night bar-hopping downtown, the neon lights beckon to many Athens residents for a cheap slice to sober up for the night.

Best Update to Campus Dining — Athena Mediterranean Kitchen (Tate)

Get falafel, gyros and other healthy dishes at this speedy addition to the Market at Tate.

Best Dining Commons — The Niche

While The Niche is located on the university’s Health Sciences campus, students enjoy the smaller space and customizable grill options. A soft serve machine and other hot dishes are also available.

Best Place to Bring Your Parents — Last Resort Grill

The popular restaurant was once a music club that hosted artists such as Towns Van Zandt and Jimmy Buffet. The downtown establishment is now known for its Southwestern-inspired dishes and an extensive dessert menu.

Best Barbecue — Pulaski Heights BBQ

Pulled pork, briskets and even ramen are available at the Pulaski Heights restaurant. Other highlights include its hearty, Southern-inspired sides and house-made sauces.

Editors Picks

Best Place to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth — Sweetie Pie by Savie

Infused with Asian flavors, owner Savie Arnold’s specialty cakes are inspired by her upbringing in Bangkok. Customizable cakes can be ordered in flavors ranging from almond espresso to green tea.

Best Place to Grab a Baguette — Independent Baking Co.

Head to the Five Points bakery to pick up freshly made baguettes and sourdough loaves. The small shop has just enough seating for guests to enjoy an espresso and a pain au chocolat or a croissant.