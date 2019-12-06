Athens doesn't have a shortage on places to grab a beer or cocktail, and also isn't lacking on coffee shops to feed your caffeine addiction. We asked readers and editors to give their short list on the best places to stop to grab a few drinks, and here are their picks.
Readers choice
Best Liquor Store — Five Points Bottle Shop
The store has two locations in Athens — one in Five Points and the other on Atlanta Highway — and carries a wide array of beer, wine and other liquors. Among its selection, customers can find local brands such as Creature Comforts and Terrapin Brewing Co.
Best Margaritas — Taqueria del Sol
Margarita Mondays anyone? The tequila-infused cocktail is the drink of choice at this Mexican restaurant and bar.
Best Off-Campus Study Spot — Walker’s Coffee & Pub
Why should anyone have to choose between a coffee or a beer? Why not both? Walker’s Coffee & Pub offers the ambiance of a bar with the option of many different specialty espresso drinks.
Editors picks
Best Brew Chosen By the Gods — Athena
The beer named after the goddess of wisdom is tart and on tap and canned at Creature Comforts. The brew not only has been picked as a favorite by many Athens locals but has also been picked by the god of thunder himself, featured as Thor’s drink of choice in “Avengers Endgame.”
Most Lit Bar — Wonderbar
With flashing lights, memorabilia of pop culture characters covering the walls and a list of delectable video game inspired cocktails to choose from, the bar is known for being packed on a weekend night. You can also hear the sounds of vintage Nintendo games being played in the background.
Best Source of Caffeine — Crackkacino
The Jittery Joe’s specialty drink has four shots of espresso, perfect for students pulling all-nighters.
