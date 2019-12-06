We made a call to our readers to find out which Athens staples were their top choices, and then we picked a few favorites of our own. From the best pizza in town to the best spot to try out trivia, here are the award-winning best things to eat, drink and do all around Athens.
Eat
From a new twist on tacos, a breakfast staple and pizza slices that are a perfect cure to surviving a night downtown, we asked readers and edi…
Drink
Athens doesn't have a shortage on places to grab a beer or cocktail, and also isn't lacking on coffee shops to feed your caffeine addiction. W…
Do
Athens always is buzzing with activity from the sounds of guitar strumming at the 40 Watt Club, walking around through the gardens State Botan…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.