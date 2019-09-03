An unidentified suspect broke into an unnamed fast food restaurant on Hawthorne Avenue and stole “an undisclosed amount of cash” at approximately 2 a.m. on Sept. 3, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release.
According to the release, the suspect broke a window at the back of the building to enter the business. An employee noticed the broken window when arriving to work and called the police at approximately 4:45 a.m.
The male suspect had a slim build, wore black clothing and “wrapped his head with a shirt to conceal his identity,” according to the release.
A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information about the incident by calling the 706-705-4775 tip line.
