In 2016, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart finished 8-5 in his first season as the Bulldogs’ head coach. Despite the up-and-down season, they had major victories over multiple ranked opponents. They took down No. 22 North Carolina in their season opener and also defeated Auburn, when the Tigers were ranked in the top ten of the Associated Press Poll.
Regardless of the success the team had, Georgia fell short in two uncharacteristic losses. The Bulldogs lost by one point to Vanderbilt and in-state rival Georgia Tech, Smart’s only loss to the Yellow Jackets since being hired as coach. The three other losses came against conference opponents, all ranked within the top 25.
The Bulldogs faced TCU in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, where they knocked off the Horned Frogs 31-23.
Impressive offensive performances came from all of Georgia’s skill positions, with quarterback Jacob Eason finishing the day with two passing touchdowns.
Running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel both dominated the ground, with Chubb rushing for nearly 150 yards and Michel having over five yards per carry and two scores. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie also topped 100 yards, with one reception going for 77 yards.
Despite struggling to consistently stop the Horned Frogs’ offense in the first half, the defense played great the rest of the game, holding them to only seven points in the second half. Linebacker Roquan Smith led the team in tackles with 13.
The best defensive performance came from defensive tackle Trenton Thompson. Thompson accumulated three sacks and finished second on the team in tackles.
Georgia and TCU both opened the game with three-and-out drives, but a 4-yard rushing touchdown from Michel put the Bulldogs on the board first. After starting down seven, the Horned Frogs began to find their groove, scoring 16 unanswered points. A 33-yard touchdown catch from Michel with just over a minute remaining in the first half left Georgia down two heading into the locker room.
TCU got the ball first coming out of halftime, and Georgia defensive end Lorenzo Carter forced a fumble on the third play of their drive, giving the Bulldogs the ball near midfield. They drove down the field and scored as Eason connected with wide receiver Javon Wims on a play-action pass from inside the five.
The Horned Frogs answered back with a score of their own on the following drive, putting them up 23-21, but their offense was lackluster after that drive. The Bulldogs took the lead with a 30-yard kick from Rodrigo Blankenship and held onto it the rest of the way.
Since defeating TCU in 2016, Smart has been stellar in the postseason, earning a record of 6-2.
He’ll now look to lead Georgia against the Horned Frogs again in this year’s national championship game.