Sports editor Stuart Steele discussed Georgia’s upcoming matchup against TCU in the national championship game with Micah Pearce, staff writer at TCU 360, TCU’s student media website. The following story has been edited lightly for clarity.
Stuart Steele: TCU’s turnaround this season after finishing 5-7 last year has been one of the biggest stories of the season. How has Sonny Dykes led this program to such a great season?
Micah Pearce: It’s been really interesting with Dykes because he came over from our rival school, brought over some transfers that really did well, using the transfer portal. Johnny Hodges was huge for us from Navy. Alan Ali, our center, so just bringing a lot of talent from Fort Worth. Dykes has really exceeded expectations, but he’s always talking about how he knew, and a lot of the players knew that they were going to be good this year. They knew that nobody else thought that and they didn’t have very high expectations, but they knew they were going to be good. It’s really just how the players have bought in.
Steele: TCU is coming off winning a shootout with Michigan. What do you think are the biggest takeaways from that game that TCU can carry over into the matchup with Georgia?
Pearce: We’ve seen all season that if we’re down in the game, we’re going to find a way to win. If we’re up in a game, just like with Michigan. It’s a Big 10 team, everybody said ‘TCU is probably gonna get beat out this game, there’s a small chance to get a win,’ and they found a way to win. They can come back from a deficit and they can hold on to a lead. They just find ways to win.
Steele: Max Duggan, I think kind of embodies his team’s mindset in a lot of ways. What has impressed you the most about his play this season as well as his leadership qualities off the field.
Pearce: It’s huge. Max, he’s doing it, he can throw, he can run. He could probably catch if you put him out there as a receiver too. Off the field, he’s been a leader. The players have just naturally been drawn to him because they know his story. Lost his job earlier this year, our starter got hurt. Then he came in, stepped up in the middle of the first game and took the team by the reins. He really bought into coach Dykes and Dykes was really confident in him. I mean, 2021 last year, he played through a broken foot and a torn tendon in his foot. 2020, he had open heart surgery. He was on the table for nine hours a week. And yeah, it's just been crazy that he's been able to, he's stuck with it. He couldn't quit football in the last couple of years. He could have transferred. Yeah, all the players. They really just look up to Max and his whole mindset.
Steele: Another key player for TCU is wide receiver Quentin Johnston, and Georgia’s secondary has struggled in the last couple games, especially with Marvin Harrison Jr. last game. How do you feel Johnston matches up with the Georgia secondary? Do you expect a big game from him in the national title game?
Pearce: Max has always been good with connecting with Quentin for big plays. We saw it against Michigan, we saw it against Tech, we’ve seen it all season. Dykes has been saying he’s kind of been hurt. He hasn’t been 100% since about midseason. He’s been on and off with his ankle and Dykes keeps saying he’s 100%, he said he was 100% for Michigan, but Quentin was saying he’s been about 80%, so it’s kind of a difference there. But I think he’s 90% if not 100% with the way he played against Michigan. So yeah, it’s gonna be huge. If we can be able to get them to connect for big plays, because that’s kind of been a way that TCU has been able to gain an offensive advantage.
Steele: Is there an X-factor player who’s not necessarily nationally known for TCU who could have a big impact on the game?
Pearce: Johnny Hodges has been really good. He’s our leading tackler with 81 tackles, he’s got two sacks. Dylan Horton, last game he had four sacks, so those are just a couple on the defensive side. Josh Newton, one of our cornerbacks, he’s played really well with [Tre’Vius] Hodges-Tomlinson, nephew of LaDanian Tomlinson. There’s a lot of people that, because of Max and Quentin, kind of get left behind. I think Emari Demercado is probably that biggest one because he’s played backup to Kendre Miller all year. And Kendre went down with a tweaked knee last game against Michigan.
Steele: How do you see this game playing out? Can you give me a game pick and a score?
Pearce: I think it’s going to be a lot closer than a lot of people think. I think the line right now is we’re like two touchdown underdogs. We’ve been underdogs all year. It’s nothing new. Georgia’s got a huge advantage. I think it’s going to be a good game, I think it’s going to be the same way as Michigan though. It’ll be interesting to see all the media leading up to it and everything, but I think I just have to go with the story. I’m going to take TCU about 38-35.