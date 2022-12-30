Sports editor Stuart Steele discussed Georgia’s upcoming matchup against Ohio State with Jacob Benge, sports editor at The Lantern, Ohio State’s student newspaper. The following story has been edited lightly for clarity.
Stuart Steele: Making the College Football Playoff was seen as a second chance for Ohio State after losing to Michigan. How have you seen the coaches and players approaching the opportunity at that second chance to play for the Peach Bowl and potentially another shot at Michigan?
Jacob Benge: That second loss to Michigan, you could definitely feel the sting sitting in the postgame press conference with Ryan Day, Jim Knowles. Gene Smith was standing on the side of everything and you could see the shock of like ‘it happened again.’ Then the next week we attended availabilities, and after Ohio State was announced to be in the CFP it was a completely different vibe. It was a definite change. Ohio State is taking the second chance, and it’s going to put all of its effort into taking the most advantage of it. It kind of has to because, if there’s a loss, I think the losses are going to be seen off the field, in the NIL and recruiting spaces. With a second chance now, they’ve talked about how the defense has basically been broken down piece-by-piece to evaluate where the mistakes were by position groups.
Steele: One of the narratives post-Michigan was about Ryan Day and his job security, especially in the case where maybe Ohio State were to lose to Michigan again next season. Do you think that was at all legitimate? Do you see Ryan Day’s job being in any jeopardy?
Benge: It's a good question. I don't often think too much about the loss of a job or a firing in this sense, but it's valid. You know, obviously it hasn't lost twice to Michigan in a couple of decades. It would be pretty rapid to fire Ryan Day, particularly after he signed an extension I believe last offseason that he's locked in through 2028. But it's just an interesting spot because Ohio State hasn't been here before and it's a spot that college athletics hasn't been in before. Like how serious is two straight losses to Michigan in today's college football world. And so the possibility of them meeting in the national championship is like, you know, Ohio State Michigan already in the national championship but from this lens with Ohio State being the team that's lost twice in a row. No one I don't think forecasted that, two or three years ago or at least pre-pandemic right. So it's interesting Ryan Day’s got a lot to focus on, a lot on his hands. We saw the changes made after last season, the first loss you know, the changes came on the coaching staff and personnel wise, they changed their defensive scheme up, but after two losses, and in this position with the possibility of meeting again. You know, that's it's going to be interesting to see, I think Ohio State honestly doesn't know yet and I think it's made the right choice. Just by standing pat and addressing things and taking the second chance that he's got.
Steele: C.J. Stroud has been one of the top quarterbacks in the nation in the last two seasons, and a top prospect for next year’s draft as well. What would you say are his biggest strengths, and what are some weaknesses to his game that Georgia could look to exploit?
Benge: Really dynamic skill set of course under center. I really like his arm. I grew up playing baseball, so being out in the outfield, being able to swing it deep and downfield, that’s what C.J. Stroud does. He does a really good job of locating his passes too. That’s what I like about C.J. Stroud, his arm, the ability to locate the ball. Where Georgia could potentially exploit his weaknesses and Ohio State's offensive weaknesses in general. I think it might be in the run game, because Ohio State may not know who's going to carry the football the most against Georgia. I think Trayanum playing as running back against Michigan was obviously a surprise and a lot of people have asked why Dallan Hayden didn't receive more carries like he received the week before the Michigan game. He was the leading rusher in the Maryland game. So the running game I think is going to be interesting for Ohio State to incorporate. It's obvious Ohio State's passing game is dynamic. So Georgia expectedly would address it. So I'm curious how Ohio State can mix in that run game and Ryan Day talks a lot about starting fast.
Steele: The less talked about matchup of units in this game I’d say is the Ohio State defense against Georgia’s offense. How do you think the Buckeyes will look to attack Stetson Bennett and the Bulldog offense that is coming off a huge performance in the SEC title game?
Benge: I’m curious about it, because the defensive scheme, the 4-2-5 look that Jim Knowles has installed is meant to be a safety driven defense from his outlook and with Georgia’s passing game, the mix of the tight ends, the running back by committee approach that’s been successful. The versatility and dynamic of Georgia’s offense is what intrigues me. The sheer size and physicality of Brock Bowers, and Georgia's tight end room is really really impressive. And it's really impressive that they can translate it into results on the football field as Georgia's leading receivers there and so I think that's going to be interesting for Ohio State to address. Ohio State has some really dynamic defensive ends there in JT Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer and Zach Harrison so I'm curious if they decide to defend them particularly or drop back with linebackers or in some sort of other situation, but the tight ends certainly have received a lot of the conversation points from the Ohio State side of things. But Stetson Bennett I think is probably the X-Factor in things because he's expected to perform his role. He’s the defending national champion quarterback. He's expected to play his role. So I think he might be the X-Factor overall.
Steele: Who’s an Ohio State player who isn’t a national name that you think could have a major impact on the game?
Benge: I think it’ll probably come from the defensive side of the ball, particularly after the Michigan loss. Someone is going to have to make a play, force a turnover. And I think it’ll probably have to come from the safeties room. I think Lathan Ransom and Ronnie Hickman are two guys who many are going to look towards to see how they fix some of their mistakes from the last game. Ohio State’s defense gave up too many explosive plays, 75 and 85-yard touchdowns don’t happen too often, so if they can correct those mistakes, those things will be interesting.
Steele: How do you think this game is going to play out? Can you give me a pick and a score?
Benge: I’m getting 2019 Fiesta Bowl vibes from this matchup. It’s so unique, it’s the playoff and it just seems like it could be one of those games. Neither of these teams should dominate the other, so it’s going to be really close, and it might come down to a couple of critical plays. The score that I’ve had in my head has been about 27-23 Georgia. I wouldn’t be surprised if Georgia won to get back to the national championship, but at the same time, I wouldn’t be surprised if Ohio State came out and defeated Georgia because it has to play with that edge. I think the pressure is on Ohio State because that Michigan and TCU game is first. So if Michigan wins and Ohio State loses, Ohio State loses the chance to play its biggest rival in the national championship.