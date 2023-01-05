Stetson Bennett has faced a mountain of adversity through his journey in college football. After beginning his collegiate career at Georgia in 2017 as a walk-on, Bennett transferred to Jones College in 2018.
“I put my fate to the wind and said ‘take me where you may,’” Bennett said. “It was a boomerang effect. I was gone for six months and came back. I had no clue where I was going to end up, and I was OK with that. I loved Georgia, but I wanted to play football. So it didn’t really matter where that was at that point.”
Though Bennett saw limited action in 2019, it wasn’t until the 2020 season that he finally earned the opportunity to start for the Bulldogs. Still, by the end of the season and the start of 2021, JT Daniels seemed to have seized a firm grip on the starting job.
“All we did was try to bury [Bennett] for the couple of years he was here, and all he did was continue to fight and compete,” offensive coordinator Monken said. “He wanted to be a Georgia Bulldog, wanted to be the quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs.”
After Daniels suffered an injury early in the 2021 season, Bennett managed to win the starting job behind a string of strong performances.
Bennett went on to start 13 games, and posted 2,862 passing yards with 29 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He played his best in the postseason, passing for a combined 537 yards and five touchdowns against Michigan and Alabama in the College Football Playoff, en route to Georgia’s first national championship in 41 years.
“I love this place,” Bennett said after the national championship win. “I love this team. I believe in myself. I think I’m the best quarterback. I just love everything about this place and I wanted to win a national championship here.”
Bennett chose to return for a sixth season of college football in 2022, and has had his best season yet. In 14 games, he has thrown for 3,823 yards and 23 touchdowns with seven interceptions, adding eight more touchdowns on the ground.
For his efforts, Bennett earned an invitation to the Heisman trophy ceremony in New York City. Though he didn’t end up winning the coveted award, his fourth-place finish in the voting was the best by a Bulldog since Garrison Hearst finished third in 1992.
“I don’t know anybody could have written a script with what he’s done in terms of start to finish with trials, tribulations, ups and downs, highs and lows, throughout his career,” said Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “To have that be near the end of it is pretty special. It’s special for Georgia. It’s special for our program, our university, and it’s special for Stetson and his family because he earned it by the way he played on the field.”
Bennett’s place in Georgia football folklore was already cemented when he helped the Bulldogs end their national championship drought. In the face of doubts from his own coaching staff, Georgia fans and analysts across the country, he’s defied the odds time and time again. Bennett has a chance to win a second national title, a feat no signal caller in school history has accomplished.
“He stayed the course and stayed with us. I’m very grateful for that persistence and resiliency he showed and his belief in himself that he showed,” Smart said. “I don’t think any of those qualities had to do with myself or coach Monken or anybody else involved with him. They were traits in himself that he loved Georgia and he wanted to prove that he could play at Georgia, and he created his own story by doing that.”
Doubting Bennett seems unfounded at this point, as he has risen to every challenge presented to him in his time at Georgia. With one game left as a Bulldog, he will look to prove his doubters wrong once again.