With 31 seconds left in the third quarter of the 2022 Peach Bowl, Georgia trailed Ohio State 38-24. The Bulldogs’ hopes of a repeat run to a national championship were hanging by a thread, with just over 15 minutes remaining to salvage them.
The sequence of events that followed was emblematic of an essential aspect of sports. When a team or individual has its back against the wall, the best athletes rise to the occasion, often with a bit of luck along the way.
There were several plays that could’ve ended the Bulldogs’ comeback bid, but each time the team managed to respond and survive to fight another down.
Georgia faced its share of unfortunate moments early on, with kicker Jack Podlesny missing two field goals, quarterback Stetson Bennett throwing an interception and the defense failing to recover a fumble by Buckeye wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. before the ball rolled out of bounds.
Late in the game, the breaks went the Bulldogs’ way, and the team capitalized, making play after play to stay alive.
“It was just being patient,” center Sedrick Van Pran said of the comeback. “And also understanding that things will happen when they’re supposed to. You can’t rush through the hole, you have to take things play by play.”
Bennett said the team had a sideline huddle before the comeback.
“We had a little powwow on the sideline in the fourth quarter,” Bennett said. “It wasn't going good. They were beating us. We had sucked on offense, and it was just, hey, play by play, do your job. It doesn't matter what happens on the other side of the ball or another position, do your job.”
Brock Bowers just managed to pick up a fourth down conversion that ended up resulting in a field goal. Kirby Smart called a timeout just in time to avoid a disaster on a fourth and one fake punt call by Ohio State. Jamon Dumas-Johnson got the timeliest sack of his career on C.J. Stroud to keep the game in reach.
Without each of these moments, Georgia likely would’ve struggled to complete the comeback and stave off elimination.
Georgia showed the resolve of a team that has been here before, having won last year’s national championship over Alabama and stormed to a 13-0 start to this season.
Stetson Bennett led back-to-back touchdown drives, finding Arian Smith for a 75-yard score and AD Mitchell for a 10-yard touchdown to give Georgia a 42-41 lead with 54 seconds left in regulation.
Still, in the end, the game came down to Noah Ruggles, Ohio State’s kicker, from 50 yards away, with a chance to send the Buckeyes to the national championship. In a game filled with hard hits and long touchdown passes, the fate of two teams rested on the right leg of Ruggles.
“We had done our job, and then we trusted the defense,” Bennett said. “Then at that point, it was up to the kicker.”
As the kick sailed wide of the upright, the Bulldog sideline erupted in celebration, while the Ohio State players stared in disbelief at the outcome.
“I think you always believe,” Van Pran said. “But when things actually happen … It was truly remarkable to see. I was just blessed that we were able to experience it.”
Being a champion isn’t always simple, and winning at the highest level requires resilience and heart, even in the face of adversity. Georgia exhibited that this 2022 team has those qualities and then some against Ohio State.
Smart commended his players' resilience, but also said the team must play better next week to win the national championship.
“We didn't play our best football game. A lot of that had to do with Ohio State,” Smart said. “I have a lot of respect for them and a lot of these players that are on this podium with me and the guys in the locker room. If we want any chance at winning a national championship, we have to play a lot better football than we played tonight. We've got to keep the resiliency and composure along with us.”
The Bulldogs will head to Los Angeles for the national championship game. They are set to take on No. 3 TCU on Monday, Jan. 9 with a chance at back-to-back championships on the line.