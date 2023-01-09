Former Georgia head coach Mark Richt has been chosen for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2023. The announcement was made Monday by the National Football Foundation.
Richt was the Bulldogs’ head coach from 2001-2015, compiling a 145-51 record during his tenure. He was named SEC Coach of the Year in 2002 and 2005. Georgia earned SEC championships in 2002 and 2005, and appeared in the SEC title game three more times under Richt.
After his time with Georgia, Richt served as head coach for the Miami Hurricanes from 2015-2018, going 26-13 over his three seasons at the helm of the program.
16 former Bulldog players have been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, while Richt marks the fifth former Georgia coach to earn the honor.