Bo Nix lined up on Oregon’s 47-yard line in the first quarter of the Bulldogs’ season opener against the Ducks. Georgia was leading 7-0, and the opposing quarterback knew that his team needed a score to keep the game close.
He dropped back to pass, launching a deep ball over the heads of Bulldog defenders with a shot that would have put Oregon deep in Georgia territory. It never made it there.
In the first game of his college career, freshman safety Malaki Starks surged to the ball, snatching the pass out of the air with a leaping interception that stifled Oregon’s momentum before it could even begin.
Starks didn’t stop there — he’s started in every game since the season opener, recording 67 tackles in the process, the second-most on the team. He’s also played more snaps than any other member of the Bulldog defense, a rare feat for a true freshman on one of college football’s best units.
Cornerback Kamari Lassiter is another prominent member of Georgia’s secondary. Lassiter has started every game this season, so he’s had a front-row seat to witness Starks’ development.
“He just gets better every week,” Lassiter said. “He’s a young guy, but he’s very talented. He’s like a sponge. He wants to soak up everything that he can learn to become a better player.”
In his most recent outing, Starks added another four tackles to his resume, helping Georgia secure a ticket to the national championship for a second straight year. In the week leading up to the Peach Bowl, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud singled out Starks as an impact player on the Bulldogs’ defense.
“I watch the Georgia defense a lot,” Stroud said. “They fly around, play really good ball. Their safeties do a great job, 29 [Christopher Smith] and 24 [Malaki Starks]. Even though 24 is pretty young, he plays really hard and is good in coverage, blitzes really hard.”
Georgia’s season isn’t over yet, and the freshman standout still has a role to play in the Bulldogs’ season finale against TCU, the fifth-best scoring offense in the nation.
Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator, Will Muschamp, who also works with the safeties, is aware of the talent that Starks has, but more than that, he sees potential for the first-year safety to enhance his game.
“Great young man and has had some really bright moments this fall,” Muschamp said. “He really has done a nice job. But I think as much as anything, you go back to being very coachable and understanding things he’s gotta improve on every day.”
If Starks can keep improving, and build on what has already been a very promising freshman campaign, then the future of Georgia’s defense is in good hands.