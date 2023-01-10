The University of Georgia Ticket Office announced Tuesday that the official Georgia Bulldogs national championship celebration will take place at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m.
Gates will open at noon, and tickets are complimentary. Students who requested tickets during the regular season may request one ticket for the event. Ticket requests can be made through Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. via the student ticket platform.
Any remaining tickets after the priority request period will be made available to the general public on Thursday, according to the ticket office.