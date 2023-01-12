On Jan. 12, Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo declared for the 2023 NFL draft. Ringo made the announcement on his personal instagram.
Ringo has been with Georgia for the past three seasons and has been a starter since his redshirt freshman season.
This season, Ringo had 42 total tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble. Ringo is most known for his game-winning pick-six against Alabama in the 2022 national championship.
Listed at 6-2, 210 pounds, the Tacoma, Washington native is regarded as one of the top picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft. Ringo will be highly coveted for his elite size and athleticism at the position.
So far, most of Georgia’s cornerback room is planning to return. The exception is former five-star freshman Jaheim Singletary, who announced his transfer.
Georgia’s cornerback class is loaded with talent and players. Five-star AJ Harris and four-stars Daniel Harris, Chris Peal and Justyn Rhett will look to fill out the cornerback room next season.
Ringo is a consensus top-five cornerback prospect in the upcoming draft. He’s expected to be picked in the first round amidst a very talented cornerback group.