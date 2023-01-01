No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday night to improve to 14-0 on the season and advance to the national championship game. Following the game, football beat reporter Parth Patel graded each position group’s performance.
Quarterback
Stetson Bennett saved his best for last, accounting for 190 yards and two passing touchdowns in the fourth quarter comeback for Georgia. Bennett led the Bulldogs to become the first team ever in the college football playoffs to come back when trailing by 14 points heading into the fourth quarter, while his 190 passing yards are also the most ever in the fourth quarter of a college football playoff game. Overall, Bennett finished the day completing 67% of his passes for 398 yards and four total touchdowns, but it didn’t come easy as Bennett and the Georgia offense had a stagnant third quarter which almost cost them the game.
Grade: B+
Running backs
Georgia relied on its usual trio of Kenny McIntosh, Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton in its rushing attack. The trio accounted for 154 rushing yards but only logged 16 carries due to Georgia trailing for most of the game. Milton was the only one of the three to find paydirt, although McIntosh would have easily had a touchdown had he not stumbled on his 52-yard run in the first half. Overall, the trio had a nice day averaging 9.6 yards per carry, but were unable to dominate the second half like they are used to because of the Bulldogs trailing for most of the second half.
Grade: A-
Receivers
With Ladd McConkey banged up, wide receivers Arian Smith and AD Mitchell really stepped up for Georgia. Both Smith and Mitchell had crucial touchdown receptions in the fourth quarter comeback. Smith showed off his explosive playmaking ability, accounting for 129 yards on just three receptions, which included his 76-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. On the other hand, Bennett found Mitchell on a 10-yard touchdown reception with just 54 seconds left in the fourth, completing the remarkable comeback for the Bulldogs. Overall, the group demonstrated its versatility again with 10 players recording a reception.
Grade: A+
Offensive Line
The offensive line for Georgia was effective for a majority of the game but had its troubles in the third quarter. Bennett encountered some tipped passes and was faced with some consistent pressure leading Georgia to put up zero points on offense in the third period. The Bulldogs line did however bounce back in the fourth quarter, protecting Bennett just enough to allow him to engineer the 18-point comeback. Overall, the Bulldogs posted 533 yards on offense, and while there was some poor play by the unit in the third quarter, the line played well for a majority of the game, allowing just two sacks of Bennett.
Grade: A-
Defensive Line
The defensive line was physically outperformed by Ohio State’s offensive line in this game. For a majority of the game, the Buckeyes were able to protect C.J. Stroud as he gracefully tore up the Bulldogs secondary. Ohio State was able to put up 31 points combined in the second and third quarter, and a lot of that was in part to the time Stroud had in the pocket. However, the defensive line much like the offensive, stepped up when it mattered most and was able to get after Stroud in the fourth quarter. On Ohio State’s last drive, the line was able to stop the run on second down and get pressure on Stroud on third down, forcing the Buckeyes to settle for a 50-yard field goal which they did not make. Regardless, Ohio State’s front did an exceptional job against Georgia’s defensive line, especially against Jalen Carter who was held to just one tackle in this game.
Grade: C+
Linebackers
Nolan Smith’s presence on the field was certainly missed in this game with the linebackers struggling to generate pressure or contain C.J. Stroud. Smael Mondon Jr. had a decent game with seven tackles and a sack, but Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Trezmen Marshall only accounted for three tackles combined in this game. The unit also failed to contain Stroud who burned the Bulldogs multiple times throughout the game, including his crucial run which placed Ohio State in field goal position on its last drive.
Grade: C-
Secondary
After getting shredded by LSU in the SEC championship game, Georgia’s secondary had a second consecutive disappointing day. Disappointing might even be an understatement as the unit had no answer for Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka. The duo accounted for 218 yards and three touchdowns and routinely found themselves wide open against the Bulldog’s secondary. Four different Ohio State players had catches of 25 yards or more against the Bulldogs secondary which simply had no answer for them. Both corners, Kelee Ringo and Kamari Lassiter struggled keeping up with Ohio State’s explosive receivers as Georgia failed to establish any sort of pass rush for most of the evening. Overall, this was by far the worst outing of the year for the unit, in large part due to the talent Ohio State possesses at wide receiver.
Grade: D
Special Teams
The special teams for Georgia almost cost the team the game in its one point margin of victory. Kicker Jack Podlesney finished the night converting two out of four field goals, but his misses could’ve proven costly for the Bulldogs had they failed to advance to the national championship game. Meanwhile, punter Brett Thorson had a relatively quiet day in this shootout, punting just twice for 89 yards. Ultimately, this game came down to the Bulldogs special teams unit, which saw Ohio State’s kicker miss badly to the left punching the Bulldog’s ticket to Los Angeles.
Grade: C+