The University of Georgia football team has declined an invitation to visit the White House in celebration of its 2023 national championship victory against TCU, according to a statement from the UGA Athletic Association.
“Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year,” the statement said. “However, we are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward.”
The school first received the invitation on May 3, according to the statement, and the visitation date was set for June 12. Georgia didn’t visit the White House after its 2022 national championship win over Alabama, either, marking two straight years that Georgia has won a national title without a White House appearance.
LSU and UConn, who won the 2023 women’s NCAA tournament and the men’s NCAA tournament, respectively, are set to visit the White House on May 26. The last college football team to celebrate a national championship in the White House was LSU in 2019, helmed by Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and one of the highest-scoring offenses in CFB history.
Georgia instead looks ahead to the upcoming season, where the team will pursue its third national championship in three years. If accomplished, time will tell if Georgia will actually make the trip to the White House or miss out for the third year in a row.