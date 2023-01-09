Georgia defeated TCU 65-7 on Monday, Jan. 9 to win the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship.
The Bulldogs have now won two straight national titles, having defeated Alabama 33-18 in last year’s national championship. Georgia is the first team to repeat as national champions since the Crimson Tide did so in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
Stetson Bennett and the Bulldog offense dominated the Horned Frogs in his final collegiate game. Bennett completed 18 of 25 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns through the air, adding three carries for 39 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
The Bulldogs have been a force over the past two seasons, compiling a 29-1 record, with the only loss coming in last season’s SEC title game against Alabama.