On Jan. 12, Georgia tight end Darnell Washington declared for the 2023 NFL draft. Washington announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram.
Washington has spent the last three seasons with the Bulldogs and was impactful in the passing game and as a blocker. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds, his unique combination of size and athleticism make him a tough matchup for opposing defenses.
“Darnell is a classic guy that came to Georgia with the sole purpose of having an opportunity at the NFL,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “He wanted to play in the NFL. And by the time he left, he was one of the toughest players we had.”
In 2022, Washington caught 28 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns.After suffering an ankle injury in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State, Washington played through it during the Bulldogs’ 65-7 win in the national championship, catching one pass for 28 yards and contributing heavily as a blocker.
“Not a lot of throws targeted for Darnell. It was blocking and covering people up,” Smart said. “And that part will always hold a special place in my heart for the sacrifices he made for our team.”
The Bulldogs will likely return tight end Brock Bowers and Oscar Delp as the top two players at the position for 2023. Georgia tight ends Arik Gilbert, Ryland Goede and Brett Seither have all entered the transfer portal.
Georgia currently has two tight ends committed in the 2023 class.Four-star tight ends Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin will have ample opportunity to get playing time as Georgia’s tight end room empties.
Washington is seen as one of the top tight ends in the 2023 draft class, and is expected to be selected at some point in the first two rounds.