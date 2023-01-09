Georgia leads TCU 38-7 at halftime of the 2023 national championship game. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Offense dominates
After TCU went three-and-out on its opening possession, Georgia came out strong offensively. The Bulldogs went 57 yards in five plays, and Stetson Bennett took a 21-yard run into the end zone for the game’s first points.
Bennett was excellent in the first half, completing 13 of 17 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns, with three carries for 39 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as well.
Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey starred in the first half. Bowers hauled in five receptions for 102 yards along with two carries for 15 yards, while McConkey had four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown.
The Bulldogs most impressive drive of the half was an 11 play, 92-yard march that was capped by a 6-yard touchdown run for Bennett.
Georgia ran the ball 22 times for 148 yards and three touchdowns, with Kenny McIntosh’s 50 yards on six carries leading the team. Kendall Milton found the end zone on a 1-yard plunge with less than two minutes remaining in the second quarter to give the Bulldogs a 31-7 advantage.
AD Mitchell caught a 22-yard touchdown from Bennett with less than a minute left in the half.
TCU’s defense seemed overwhelmed at times in the first half, and will try to contain Georgia better in the second half. The Bulldogs’ 38 points are the most scored in a first half of a College Football Playoff National Championship game.
Defense bounces back
After struggling to contain C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State offense last week, Georgia’s defense made life difficult for Max Duggan and TCU in the first half.
Safety Christopher Smith forced TCU wide receiver Derius Davis on the Horned Frogs’ second possession. Defensive back Javon Bullard recovered the fumble, setting up the Bulldog offense with a short field.
Georgia allowed TCU’s first score of the game following a 60-yard pass play from Duggan to Davis, setting up a 2-yard rushing touchdown for Duggan.
Freshman defensive end Mykel Williams sacked Duggan in the first quarter, one of two sacks for the Bulldogs in the first half. Two plays later, the Horned Frogs were forced to punt.
Bullard made two more big plays in the second quarter, intercepting a deep pass attempt by Duggan, setting up another Georgia scoring drive.
With less than a minute left in the half, Duggan fired another ill-advised pass into Bullard’s arms, setting up a Bulldog touchdown. Bullard went to the locker room early with an apparent injury before halftime.
Bennett breaks Georgia passing record
Bennett broke the single season record for passing yards by a Georgia quarterback, surpassing Aaron Murray’s mark of 3,893 yards during the 2012 season.
With one half left in his college career, Bennett has the chance to build on his record-setting season for 30 more minutes.