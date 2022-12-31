No. 4 Ohio State leads No. 1 Georgia 28-24 at halftime of the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Georgia pass-heavy to start
The Bulldogs opened the game with five consecutive passes, and kept up a similar trend for the remainder of the half. Quarterback Stetson Bennett completed nine of his first ten attempts, racking up 110 yards through the air.
Bennett added a pair of touchdowns to his record before the end of the half, though his performance wasn’t flawless; on Georgia’s first drive of the second quarter, he threw an interception to Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers, putting the Buckeyes in position to take a 21-7 lead with 10:56 remaining in the half.
The Bulldogs answered with a 4-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by an 11-yard touchdown run from Kendall Milton. Milton and the Bulldogs accumulated 123 rushing yards in the half, making a mark in the second quarter after a lackluster start to the game.
Buckeye offense rolls in first half
Ohio State moved the ball well to start the game. The Buckeyes’ first drive stalled out early – ended by Smael Mondon Jr.’s first sack of the season – but they followed up quickly, scoring touchdowns on each of their next three possessions.
C.J. Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. fueled Ohio State’s passing attack; the duo connected multiple times over the first 30 minutes, amassing 106 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns in the process.
While the Buckeyes’ passing game excelled, their rushing attack fell short; Georgia limited Ohio State to only 10 rushing yards in the first half, stopping Buckeye runners from gaining any momentum whatsoever.
Freshman defensive lineman Mykel Williams made one of the biggest plays of the first half; he sacked Stroud on a third down in the second quarter, getting the ball back for the Bulldog offense and allowing Georgia to tie the game at 21-21.
Barnburner at the Benz
Georgia surrendered 30 points and 500 yards to LSU in the 2022 SEC championship – both season-highs for a Bulldog defense that has been one of the strongest units in college football. Ohio State’s defense has also been imposing this season. The Buckeyes have the No. 13 scoring defense in the NCAA, giving up just under 20 points per game.
Defense has taken a backseat thus far in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The teams have combined for 52 points and over 550 yards, as the offenses are moving the ball at will against a pair of struggling defenses.
Both teams will enter halftime with the opportunity to make adjustments and stop the offensive momentum, but if the first half was any indication, then the second half should be a high-scoring affair.