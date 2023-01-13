On Friday, Jan. 13, Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey and defensive back Malaki Starks will be appearing at two Academy Sports + Outdoors locations in celebration of Georgia’s 2023 national championship win against TCU.
McConkey is scheduled to be at the Athens store on Atlanta Highway. Starks will be appearing at the location in Dunwoody, Georgia. Both will be available for an autograph signing from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.
This is McConkey’s first public appearance since the national title victory. Starks, however, worked a shift at YourPie in Athens the day prior. Teammate and quarterback Stetson Bennett worked a shift at Canes the same day.
Both players started for Georgia in the program’s third national title victory — McConkey recorded 88 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Starks and the Georgia defense held the Horned Frogs to seven points in the game.
The pair are among a number of Georgia players expected to return to the university for the following college football season. In the meantime, McConkey and Starks can be found signing autographs at Academy Sports + Outdoors.