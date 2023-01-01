Stetson Bennett entered the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl with nothing to prove.
He was Georgia’s first Heisman finalist since 1992, and the starting quarterback for Georgia’s first national championship team since 1981. He’d just led the Bulldogs to a perfect 13-0 season entering the College Football Playoff, positioning Georgia as the favorite to claim the college football crown once more.
Ohio State had something to say about that, claiming a 38-24 lead with just 31 seconds remaining in the third quarter. In the twilight hours of his Georgia career, Bennett now had one more question to answer: could he lead the Bulldogs to a miraculous comeback victory in the final frame, keeping their championship hopes alive?
The answer was a resounding yes, as Bennett completed 10 of his 12 attempts in the quarter, passing for 190 yards and a pair of touchdowns to secure Georgia’s ticket to the national championship.
This wasn’t the first fourth quarter comeback that Bennett has captained this season. On the road in Columbia, Missouri, he helped the Bulldogs conquer a 19-9 deficit in the fourth quarter. Kenny McIntosh led Georgia in rushing for that outing, and he scored the Bulldogs’ first touchdown in the Peach Bowl. He’s experienced these moments with Bennett time and time again, and he knows that the quarterback’s play on big stages is integral to the team’s success.
“[Bennett’s composure] just helps this team a lot,” he said. “Just shows how smart and how much of a leader he is and how much he means to this team to be able to do the things like that and help us be successful.”
Looking beyond the pressure of the situation – the Bulldogs were staring at a do-or-die scenario if there ever was one – Bennett’s play was made more impressive by the versatility he displayed. His second passing touchdown of the game was a 76-yard deep shot to receiver Arian Smith. His third was a pinpoint 10-yard dart to Adonai ‘AD’ Mitchell.
That versatility hasn’t just been a boon for Georgia this season, it’s been a necessity. The list of injuries hampering the Bulldog offense has been long this season, and Darnell Washington’s ankle sprain only lengthens the list of concerns. Bennett has been forced to utilize a number of different, sometimes unfamiliar, targets, and despite that, he’s had the best season of his career. After the game’s conclusion, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart praised his wide receivers’ performance in the playoff semifinal.
“We've got some good wideouts too, and they have a chip on their shoulder, and they want to make plays,” Smart said. “They have a quarterback that can get them the ball. A lot of those guys have been able to come back. It's really been my committee when you look at it.”
Bennett, a sixth-year senior, has more experience than any of the receivers at his disposal. His leadership was invaluable for the Bulldogs in their championship run, and it’s proven invaluable once again this season.
Georgia received the ball with 2:36 remaining in the fourth quarter, trailing 41-35. Bennett joined the huddle for what could have been his final game in a Georgia uniform, needing a touchdown to keep the season alive. Despite the stakes and despite the fans and despite the interception he’d thrown earlier, Bennett said that nerves were far from his mind.
“Where else would you rather be?” Bennett said. “Having the ball with two minutes left, and if you score a touchdown, you win the game. I looked around, and there was just a whole bunch of just determined, strong stares from all the dudes. It gave me confidence, and everybody else had confidence when we went down the field.”
Georgia prevailed, winning 42-41, and Bennett’s late-game heroics were a major reason why. The Bulldogs’ opponent in the national championship is no stranger to close calls – TCU has played in five games decided by a touchdown or less – but with their Peach Bowl victory, Bennett and the Bulldogs proved that when the lights shine the brightest, Georgia is more than willing to step up to the challenge.