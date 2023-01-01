No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The Bulldogs punched their ticket to the national championship game, while the Buckeyes were eliminated from the playoff. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Offense comes up clutch
Stetson Bennett and the Georgia offense were unable to find traction early in the second half.
Bennett looked unsure of himself in the pocket and held onto the ball too long at times, struggling to find open receivers. Georgia failed to score on its first three drives of the second half, as Ohio State opened up a 38-24 lead.
With their backs against the wall, the Bulldogs put together some of their best drives of the season, with Bennett leading the way.
Bennett found a wide open Arian Smith down the left sideline for a 76-yard touchdown to cut the Ohio State lead to 38-33. The ensuing 2-point conversion to Ladd McConkey made the score 38-35 Buckeyes.
On the next Bulldog possession, Bennett was outstanding, completing five passes for 67 yards and a 10-yard score to AD Mitchell.
When it mattered most, Bennett was clutch yet again.
Stroud torches Bulldog secondary but comes up just short
Quarterback C.J. Stroud turned in an excellent performance for Ohio State, completing 19 of 26 pass attempts for 319 yards and four touchdowns.
Marvin Harrison Jr. was fantastic, hauling in five passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Emeka Egbuka added seven catches for 103 yards and a touchdown as well.
Georgia’s defense showed some fight, limiting the Buckeyes to three points after two touchdowns to open the second half, keeping the Bulldogs alive.
Jamon Dumas-Johson came up with a huge sack on Ohio State’s penultimate possession, keeping Georgia alive.
Stroud made plays on the Buckeyes’ final drive, moving his team into position for a game-winning 49-yard field goal attempt from kicker Noah Ruggles.
Georgia advances to national championship
Ruggles missed the kick, and the Bulldogs are now heading to a second straight national championship game.
No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 3 TCU in the national championship on Monday, Jan. 9, with a chance to repeat as national champions.