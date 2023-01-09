No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 3 TCU 65-7 in the 2023 national championship — the third national title in program history. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Offense keeps rolling
Stetson Bennett and the Bulldog offense continued to build on their impressive performance in the first half, tallying 27 points over the final 30 minutes of the national championship.
Bennett racked up 343 total yards and five touchdowns, displaying his talent in a number of aspects and simply outplaying the TCU defense. His primary targets were once again Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey; the duo combined for 230 yards and three scores, outscoring the opposing offense between just the two of them.
At the start of the fourth quarter, head coach Kirby Smart called a timeout, allowing the fans a moment to celebrate Bennett in his final game with the Bulldogs; Carson Beck served as the Bulldogs’ quarterback for the rest of the matchup.
Georgia’s running game also made an appearance in the national championship. Branson Robinson scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter — bringing his career total to three — putting the icing on the cake for the Bulldogs.
Defense dominates
Georgia shut out TCU over the second half of the contest, stifling every TCU attempt to build momentum.
Smael Mondon Jr. and Jamon Dumas-Johnson led the Bulldogs in tackling, capping off what has been an excellent year for the linebacker pair. They combined for nine tackles on the night, flying all over the field to bring down TCU players.
Smart called another timeout in the final quarter, this time giving Georgia’s defenders a moment to reflect on the final moments of their collegiate careers.
Overall, Georgia’s defense held TCU to under 100 total yards over the final 30 minutes. The unit’s performance in recent weeks had faltered slightly, but in the national championship, the Bulldog defense overwhelmed its opponent and
Repeat champions
Georgia triumphed in the 2023 national championship, bringing the CFP title back to Athens for a second-straight season.
The Bulldogs aren’t the first college football team to win championships in back-to-back seasons — the most recent team to accomplish that was Alabama in 2011 and 2012 — though Georgia is the first team to repeat as champions since the inception of the College Football Playoff in 2014.