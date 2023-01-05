Georgia and TCU are set to face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs will be looking to repeat as national champions, while the Horned Frogs are looking to earn their third claimed title and second officially recognized by the NCAA.
The Bulldogs enter the title game fresh off a 42-41 victory over Ohio State that came down to the wire. Georgia came back from a 38-24 deficit behind a stellar fourth- quarter performance from quarterback Stetson Bennett, and a missed field goal by Buckeyes’ kicker Noah Ruggles that ended the game.
After the game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said the Bulldogs would need to play better in order to win the national championship.
“We didn’t play our best football game. A lot of that had to do with Ohio State,” Smart said. “I have a lot of respect for them and a lot of these players that are on this podium with me and the guys in the locker room. If we want any chance at winning a national championship, we have to play a lot better football than we played tonight. We’ve got to keep the resiliency and composure along with us.”
Throughout the regular season, Georgia’s defense was excellent, allowing just 11.3 points per game.
The unit has not been so pristine in the postseason, allowing 30 points to LSU in the SEC championship game and 41 to Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. The Tigers and Buckeyes both put up over 450 yards of total offense.
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said Georgia’s response in the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl impressed him.
“Georgia is not accustomed to giving up that many points, but you got to see what Georgia is all about in the fourth quarter of that game,” Dykes said. “And you got to see what kind of team they have because they responded and did exactly what you would expect them to do — found a way to win. You’ve got to give Kirby and their players a ton of credit for doing that. At the end of the day, that’s what this whole thing is about.”
The Horned Frogs defeated the Michigan Wolverines 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve, with two defensive touchdowns and several long offensive plays defining the win.
TCU has the offensive firepower to test the Bulldog secondary, led by quarterback Max Duggan. Duggan finished second in the Heisman trophy race this season off the strength of 4,007 total yards and 40 touchdowns.
Wideout Quentin Johnston, Duggan’s top target, has caught 59 passes this season for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns. Johnston posted six receptions for 163 yards against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl.
Georgia cornerbacks Kelee Ringo and Kamari Lassiter will need to perform at a higher level against TCU’s formidable passing attack to limit its offensive output.
“Their size on the outside stands out a lot,” said Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard. “We know they’ve got some very large receivers, big catch radiuses and they can run. Anytime you have that size on the perimeter, whether it’s quick game or deep balls, it’s always a great matchup.”
TCU running back Kendre Miller, who has rushed for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, is questionable for the national championship according to Dykes.
“I would say he’s probably questionable, would be the way I would present it,” Dykes said. “We’ll see how he progresses through the week, see how he feels, and we’ll try to make a determination as we get closer to game time whether we think he’s going to be ready to play or not.”
Without Miller in the lineup, TCU would likely lean on Emari Demercado to lead the rushing attack. Demercado rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown last week.
The Horned Frogs have had an impressive turnaround this season. After finishing 5-7 in 2021, Dykes has led the team to a 13-1 record in his inaugural season at the helm.
The only loss for TCU this season came in the Big 12 championship game against Kansas State, 31-28.
“Tremendous team. Tremendous program,” Smart said. “[Dykes] has won wherever he’s been. He’s done a great job. Their kids believe. They have, I feel like just reading and listening about them, a lot of similarities to our kids in terms of the culture created there, the way they play, the way they believe.”
TCU entered the week as a heavy underdog, but that’s nothing new for the Horned Frogs. Michigan was favored by eight points heading into the Fiesta Bowl.
“I’m not surprised with it given that we were picked to be seventh in the Big 12 and end up coming out on top,” Johnston said. “Obviously being the underdog is something we’re not unfamiliar with. So going to try to just keep moving like we did the rest of the season. And keep our heads to the ground and keep playing football.”