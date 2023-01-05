Georgia is officially headed back to the national championship after defeating Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. As the Bulldogs look to become repeat champions under head coach Kirby Smart, here’s a look at Georgia’s six best wins during his tenure.
1. 2022 national championship, No. 3 Georgia defeats No. 1 Alabama 33-18
Smart’s biggest win as Georgia head coach came against his former boss, Nick Saban, snapping the Bulldogs’ 41-year national title drought.
The Bulldogs were able to get the job done in large part thanks to their stellar defense and the play of quarterback Stetson Bennett. Bennett and the Georgia offense came alive in the fourth quarter to give Georgia the lead.
Defensive back Kelee Ringo iced the game for Georgia, intercepting Alabama’s quarterback Bryce Young and returning it 79 yards for a touchdown, cementing Georgia as national champions.
2. 2018 Rose Bowl, No. 3 Georgia defeats No. 2 Oklahoma 54-48 in double overtime
In his second year as head coach, Smart and Georgia delivered a performance for the ages in one of the greatest college football playoff games of all time. With a trip to the national championship on the line, Georgia and Oklahoma kept trading blows back and forth, until running back Sony Michel walked it off for the Bulldogs with his game-winning 27-yard touchdown run in the second overtime period.
Michel and fellow running back Nick Chubb had a historic performance, combining for 326 yards and five touchdowns as Georgia punched its ticket to the national championship for the first time under Kirby Smart.
3. 2022 Peach Bowl, No. 1 Georgia defeats No. 4 Ohio State 42-41
After securing their first national championship title in 41 years, Smart promised the Bulldogs would not be hunted in their quest to remain champs. However, they definitely looked like a team that was being hunted when Ohio State jumped out to a 38-24 lead entering the fourth quarter with a trip to the championship on the line.
Instead, the Bulldogs did the hunting in the fourth quarter, with quarterback Stetson Bennett once again displaying his prowess in big time moments. Bennett engineered two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to give Georgia a 42-41 lead with just under a minute left. In the end, the Buckeyes missed a 50-yard field goal, giving Georgia its best comeback victory in the Smart era.
4. 2021 Orange Bowl, No. 3 Georgia defeats No. 2 Michigan 34-11
After a disappointing loss in the SEC championship to Alabama, Georgia bounced back in an impressive way to secure its place in the national championship. Entering the game, there were many questions surrounding who Georgia should start at quarterback and how the defense would respond after its worst performance of the season against Alabama.
The Bulldogs answered both questions, with Bennett and the offense scoring on each of its first five possessions while the Georgia defense gave up just three points in that span, putting Georgia up 27-3 at half on the way to Smart’s second national championship as head coach.
5. 2017 SEC championship, No. 6 Georgia defeats No. 2 Auburn 28-7
In what ended up being a spectacular year for Smart and the Bulldogs, many were not expecting this outcome after Georgia lost 40-17 to Auburn in the regular season. Instead, Georgia got a shot at redemption in the SEC championship game.
This was a remarkable defensive effort from Georgia as they limited Auburn to just 259 yards on offense and seven points en route to a blowout of the Tigers. True freshman Jake Fromm had an efficient day managing the offense as Smart earned his first SEC championship win and the Bulldogs’ first since 2005.
6. 2019 Sanford night game, No. 3 Georgia defeats No. 7 Notre Dame 23-17
In a top-15 matchup, Georgia and Smart earned a statement win at home against Notre Dame. Yet, the influence of this game on the Smart era goes well beyond what happened on the field. This game was the introduction of the fourth quarter red lights at Sanford Stadium and was an important game for Georgia from a recruiting perspective. In essentially the best recruiting pitch for Smart, Georgia was able to dominate Notre Dame at night and send a message to the rest of college football that the Bulldogs under Smart were a force to be reckoned with.