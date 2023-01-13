On Friday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan. 15, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and running back Kenny McIntosh will be making appearances at Dick’s Sporting Goods in celebration of Georgia’s national championship.
Each player is scheduled to be at the Epps Bridge Centre Store location in Athens, though they will be appearing at different times. On Jan. 13, Bowers will sign complimentary player cards and meet customers from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. and Carter will do the same from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. McIntosh will sign player cards and interact with customers on Jan. 15 from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Wristbands are required to participate in the event and will be distributed on location for the first 200 attendees.
This is not the first time players have made appearances at stores. On Jan. 13, wide receiver Ladd McConkey and safety Malaki Starks will make an appearance at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Athens and Dunwoody, Georgia, respectively. On Jan. 12, Starks also made an appearance at YourPie working a shift, and quarterback Stetson Bennett worked a shift at Raising Cane’s.
All three players had great national championship performances. Offensively, Bowers had seven catches for 152 yards and a touchdown in the national championship and McIntosh had 50 yards on the ground, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Carter had two total tackles and continuously applied pressure on the TCU offense.
While Bowers is likely to return to UGA for his junior season, both Carter and McIntosh announced their intentions to leave UGA for the NFL draft. For now, all three will be making an appearance at Dick’s Sporting Goods.