California-native Brock Bowers announced his intention to play college football for the University of Georgia in 2020. Now, the tight end will return to California to play in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship with the Bulldogs.
Before Bowers committed to Georgia, he spent months training. The COVID-19 pandemic made traditional football recruiting unavailable. So, Bowers recorded himself exercising, working out, running hills and more — all in the hope that he could one day call himself a Georgia Bulldog.
Little did he know that in just two short years, he would become an integral part of one college football’s best offenses.
“They told me, ‘If you can play and you can help the team, they’ll find a spot for you,’” Bowers said of his recruitment. “I took that and ran with it.”
During his freshman campaign with Georgia, Bowers set a program record for the most receiving touchdowns in a single season. In his second year with the team, Bowers is leading the Bulldogs in receiving once again. This year, though, there is an added wrinkle to the offense — Darnell Washington, another tight end, is injured.
Bowers has played much of the season alongside Washington, who is fourth on the team in receiving yards. Washington and Bowers have worked in tandem on both the ground and in the air, and opposing teams have been forced to account for the duo at all times.
Washington suffered a soft tissue bruise and light strain to his ankle in the first quarter of the Peach Bowl, though he hasn’t been ruled out of the national championship yet. If he can’t play, then TCU’s
defense will likely devote more attention to Bowers than usual.
Georgia’s offense has suffered its fair share of health concerns this year, with AD Mitchell’s high ankle sprain early this season being the most prominent of the bunch.
Bowers’ play was one reason the Bulldogs have been able to perform so well without Mitchell in the lineup, and if Washington is sidelined, then Bowers will be called upon once more. Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken knows the talent Bowers has, and is especially aware of his value to the Bulldog offense.
“He’s outstanding with the ball in his hands,” Monken said. “He’s got an elite catch radius, ability to compete to go get the football. And so, again, he’s meant a lot to us in terms of this year in terms of having AD out and his ability to make plays.”
Georgia’s offense is lauded for several reasons — the team boasts a veteran quarterback, a collection of explosive running backs and an arsenal of lightning-quick receivers. The Bulldogs’ most dangerous weapon, though, may very well be its sophomore tight end. In his homecoming on Monday, Bowers has a chance to prove just how dangerous he can be.