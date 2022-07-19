UGA library laptop stolen
On July 12, a University of Georgia Main Library employee reported that a known suspect neglected to return a laptop that was checked out on July 1 at 5:01 p.m. and was due July 3, said a University of Georgia Police Department report.
The employee said the suspect did not return the laptop and charging cable despite multiple attempts to contact them, the report said. The total loss is $1,000.
Camper punches hole in dorm wall
A camp counselor reported a camper punched a hole in the wall of a Creswell Hall dormitory on July 12, according to a UGAPD report.
The counselor reported that the camper seemed visibly upset at around 7:20 a.m. because he said another camper threw a water balloon on him at 7 a.m. Some of the water got on his laptop and he appeared distraught from the damages, the report said.
While exiting his room, the camper punched a hole in the wall in anger and according to the counselor, multiple people witnessed the incident. The camper also admitted to the incident, according to the report.
The hole in the wall is five feet off the ground and around ¾ of an inch into the wall. The camper was not at the scene when an officer arrived and the counselor said he would not be back until after dinner, the report said.
The camper did not request medical attention for his hand. The counselor was unable to determine the total estimate of the damage.
Woman sets fire to north campus brush
UGAPD received a call on July 13 at 2:44 a.m. that there was a brush fire by Old College on north campus, according to a UGAPD report.
Officers reported that pine straw, shrubbery and a small tree were on fire when they arrived on scene. An officer used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, the report said. The officers determined that the fire was set by a person due to weather and environmental conditions.
A man who had reported the fire said he had walked up to it as it was burning. Officers eventually determined that the man was barred from all UGA property for previous incidents and after making statements that led officers to believe he had set the fire, the man was arrested, according to the report.
After requesting to speak with an investigator, the investigator determined that the man had not set the fire. The man was charged with criminal trespass for violation of the previous barring notice and consequently barred for two more years.
After further investigation and the collection of evidence from the fire, a second suspect was found in downtown Athens, the report said. The suspect was determined to be a woman and she was charged with a criminal charge for one felony count of arson.