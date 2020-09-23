After a long day at the studio in 2019, Andrew Ratcliffe, CEO and founder of Tweed Recording Audio Production School, sat on his back porch with a mixed scotch drink in hand and Truth and Salvage Company playing in the background.
Ratcliffe made a social media post about the moment, and two days later Tommy Valentine, executive director at Historic Athens, used that post as part of his pitch for the first-ever Porch*fest festival.
This year, the festival will be held virtually on Oct. 15-18, rather than on the porches of historic Athens homes, with 40 Athens-based musical performances.
“We have to do it that way, right now,” Ratcliffe said. “It’s not acceptable to put people in harm’s way and into mass crowds. As much as we want to, it’s just not smart right now.”
Although the virtual setting will slightly take away from the original goal of the festival — to bring attention and value to Athens’ historic locations — Ratcliffe said the shows are still an opportunity for bands to reach people they normally wouldn’t be able to.
Ratcliffe expects a handful of bands to perform their sets at Tweed Recording either in the studio or in the Lewis Room, a venue at Tweed Recording, with a very limited number of crew members in the space.
Patterson Hood, vocalist and guitarist of Drive-By Truckers, is one of the headlining acts for the festival, along with Linqua Franqa. Hood said he is excited to play Porch*fest, and even though he’d be more excited to play in person, he recognizes “everybody’s doing the best they can to make [Porch*fest] work.”
Hood wanted to play at the event because he cares deeply about historic preservation. Currently, Hood lives in Portland, Oregon, so he is also looking forward to reconnecting with the Athens community.
“I try to do as much as I can to stay involved in the community in Athens because, even though I don’t live there right now, I lived there for 21 years,” Hood said. “My band is based there, my business is based there. I’m still very connected to Athens.”
This isn’t Hood’s first livestream event. At the beginning of quarantine, Hood was part of Willie Nelson’s birthday livestream. He’s also been hosting livestream music sessions every two weeks from his home studio.
Ratcliffe said many musicians have realized the benefits of livestreams and would like to continue to do shows with Tweed Recording, even after the pandemic ends. He felt it was important to host Porch*fest virtually this year, rather than canceling the event altogether.
Unlike other music festivals such as Bonnaroo or the Newport Festival, which focus mostly on one genre, Porchfest is more eclectic since it isn’t bound by one genre category, Ratcliffe said.
“If you like music, there’s something for everybody,” Ratcliffe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.