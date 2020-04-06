With Governor Kemp’s recent statewide shelter-in-place order beginning to take effect, remaining indoors can become mentally draining and stressful. If you’re looking for a way to disengage from glowing television screens and computer monitors, turn to cracking open a good book.
The Red & Black has compiled five New York Times Bestsellers to add to your queue.
“The Great Influenza: The Epic Story of the Deadliest Plague in History” by John M. Barry
There's no greater time for John M. Barry's nonfiction dive into the 1918 flu pandemic to reenter the zeitgeist. Barry's research covers the emergence of Spanish flu, its patterns of fatality and vulnerabilities in medical systems that left entire populations vulnerable to the pandemic.
“Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
Before starting the new Hulu miniseries of the same name, visit the original text: a claustrophobic, suburban whodunit, “Little Fires Everywhere” explores the tensions between the Richardson family and mother-daughter pair Mia and Pearl Warren. As of press time, the book sits in the No. 1 spot for print and e-book fiction.
“The Office” by Andy Greene
The newest token to emerge from “The Office” universe is a book about the show itself. Rolling Stone journalist Andy Greene has pieced together an oral history of sitcom giant "The Office," from its original run on BBC and American counterpart to its delayed, yet explosive success.
"Bad Blood" by John Carreyrou
From Elizabeth Holmes' black turtlenecks to feigned blood tests, journalist John Carreyrou documents everything you need to know about the fraudulent Theranos health technology startup. The book won the 2019 Financial Times and McKinsey Business Book of the Year Award.
"Atomic Habits" by James Clear
Ease the mind with a lighthearted, comprehensive guide on creating better habits, changing negative behaviors and improving the internal self. Perhaps you can use free or idle time in quarantine to apply some of the ideas expressed in Clear’s book, like forming new habits by making them attractive, obvious and satisfying.
