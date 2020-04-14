For golf fans out there, the spring is among one of the most exciting times during the year. However, due to COVID-19, that excitement has been postponed for the time being with the Players Championship being canceled and the Masters Tournament postponed to November. To combat the disappointment of no live tournaments to follow, here are five golf movies everyone needs to check out while home:
5. “Tin Cup” (1996)
This movie highlights the mental aspect of the game while incorporating a romance as well. “Tin Cup” takes place in West Texas, where a washed up driving range owner, Roy McAvoy (Kevin Costner), competes in the U.S. Open to win, and win the heart of his long-time college rival's girlfriend Dr. Molly Griswold (Rene Russo). A movie that encompasses the true toughness it takes to play this game, “Tin Cup” is a heartwarmer that everyone will want to see.
“Tin Cup” is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Video, iTunes, Vudu and YouTube.
4. “Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius” (2004)
If you are a golfer, you know Bobby Jones as the greatest amateur golfer of all time. He never turned pro, as in 1912, it was not proper to earn money from a sport played for pleasure. This film highlights Jones’ life, starting with when he first picked up a golf club and won his first tournament, the Georgia Amateur, at age 14. Jim Caviezel stars as Jones in this biographical drama about the revered golfer.
“Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius” is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Video, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube and Google Play, but is also free to stream on Crackle.
3. “The Greatest Game Ever Played” (2005)
“The Greatest Game Ever Played” is a family friendly, biographical sports drama about the early life, and rise of golf champion Francis Ouimet. Set in 1913, this film shows the path Ouimet (Shia LaBeouf) takes as the first amateur to win the U.S. Open. During this time, golf was a sport only for the wealthy folk, and Ouimet was from a poor, working class family who discouraged golf. He begins working as a caddie while working on his golf game any chance he gets. After tirelessly working toward his goal of getting onto the golf course, he succeeds, and the second half of the movie shows his dramatic 1913 U.S. Open appearance. Anyone who watched this film will appreciate the history of the game, and truly fall in love with golf.
“The Greatest Game Ever Played” is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Video, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube and Google Play, but is also free to stream with a Disney+ subscription.
2. “Happy Gilmore” (1996)
Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) is an anger driven, temperamental, rage-prone hockey player whose goal at the end of the day is to win enough money to pay off his grandmother's taxes. The only problem is that he lacks skills on the ice, and fails to make the hockey team. Gilmore is noticed by Chubbs Peterson (Carl Weathers) while hustling golfers at the driving range. Peterson convinces Gilmore to enter a local tournament, and eventually helps Gilmore earn a spot on the Pro Golf Tour. Gilmore becomes a fan favorite for his temper, language, long drives and having a homeless man as his caddy. This movie is goofy, and will make you want to go out to tee and hit a few golf balls using Gilmore’s peculiar swing.
“Happy Gilmore” is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Video, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube and Google Play, but is also free to stream with a Hulu subscription.
1. “Caddyshack” (1980)
Not just known for being the best golf movie of all time, “Caddyshack” is a comedy that many would rate as their favorite movie. Danny Noonan (Michael O’Keefe), a caddie at the Bushwood Country Club is trying to earn enough money to go to college. While caddying for Ty Webb (Chevy Chase), arguably the most talented golfer at the club, Noonan is trying to win favor with Judge Elihu Smails (Ted Knight), the director of the caddie scholarship program, by caddying for him. Noonan decides to practice and compete in the high stakes Caddie Day Golf tournament. This timeless classic hits every aspect of golf, from the groundskeepers to the clubhouse, all the way to the friendly gophers. Directed and written by Harold Ramis, creator of "Ghostbusters" and "Groundhog Day," this movie is guaranteed to make you want to hit the course for a friendly round.
“Caddyshack” is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Video, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube and Google Play.
