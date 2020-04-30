Grocery shopping can be a bit of a hassle during the pandemic, but some restaurants in Athens have begun to offer grocery orders in addition to their menu offerings. This pivot not only helps consumers, it also helps the stores bring in revenue while keeping up orders with suppliers and offering work for drivers and other workers.
Offering items ranging from pre-prepped meals to paper towels, here is a sample of how restaurants offer a variety of grocery needs.
Lindsey’s Culinary Market
Contact: Order online at https://lindseysculinarymarket.square.site/
When: Pick-up before 5 p.m. on the day you place your order
This farm-to-table restaurant has created an online ordering system that includes a pop-up grocery store with an easy-to-navigate online menu. Some items include paper towels, disinfectant spray, vinyl gloves, frozen shrimp and eggs. Lindsey’s also offers its specials, pre-prepped meals and snack boxes for people to purchase.
Locos Grill & Pub
Contact: Email groceries@locosgrill.com
When: Place order every day before noon
Originally a small deli and general store back in the 1980s, Locos Grill & Pub has returned to its roots. There is a minimum grocery order of $25, with a delivery charge of $2.50. Customers can also pick up groceries from the restaurant. Customers must order by noon daily to get same day pick-up or delivery service.
Pulaski Heights BBQ
Contact: phbbqtogo@gmail.com
When: Pickup available on Tuesday and Thursday. Orders must be in by noon Sunday for Tuesday pickup or noon Wednesday for Thursday pickup. Must be picked up between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
From ground beef and candy bars to baker’s yeast and plastic gloves, Pulaski Heights is now selling fresh, frozen and paper goods from their restaurant. It also offers items in bulk. $25 is the minimum purchase price, and the restaurant prefers credit or debit cards.
The Pine
Contact: Sign up to get their weekly grocery list by contacting thepinemarket1235@gmail.com
When: Place orders by noon on Wednesday and pickup on Friday starting at 11 a.m. ending at 2 p.m.
The Pine is now The Pine Market for the time being. The restaurant is now sending out weekly emails with a grocery list and family size meals to choose from. The meals serve around 4 to 6, and their grocery list offers over 70 items. They are also partnered with vendors at the Oconee Farmers Market to provide some of its produce.
Square One Fish Co.
Contact: Call (706) 353-8862 or or visit squareonefishco.mobilebytes.com
When: Pickup on Tuesday - Saturday from 2-7 p.m.
Square One is offering a 10-day market package at the price of $190 plus tax. This package includes eggs, mini pizzas and flatiron steaks, cleaning supplies and other grocery items people might need during quarantine.
The World Famous
Contact: Call 706-543-4002 for general store orders. Go online at https://www.heartsofharvestfarm.com/shop to preorder boxes.
When: Call for general store pick-up. Boxes can be picked up on Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m.
In addition to offering a random variety of items through its general store, Athens dive-bar The World Famous has partnered with the Hearts of Harvest Farm to provide customers with fresh produce. Every Wednesday night, boxes of homegrown vegetables, flowers from Diamond Hill Farms and other fresh produce will be available for pickup.
The bar also intermittently uploads items you can order through its store on its social media pages, including paper towels, kosher salt and pomegranate juice. Pick-up or delivery orders can be placed by calling 706-543-4002, while the produce boxes must be pre-ordered here.
