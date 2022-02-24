As part of The Red & Black’s health news coverage, we are publishing weekly reports on news relating to COVID-19 and its recent statistics.
Major updates
COVID-19 cases have continued to decrease at the University of Georgia, according to the university’s reporting system. UGA reported 47 new cases during the week of Feb. 14-20 — 40 fewer cases than last week.
The surveillance testing positivity rate slightly decreased during the week of Feb. 14-18 to 2.06% compared to 3.62% the previous week.
The university conducted 437 surveillance tests during the week of Feb. 14-18 compared to the 552 tests the previous week. Fewer tests performed may mean fewer positive cases reported.
Because students may have tested positive off-campus and not reported it, the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the UGA community may be higher.
Most Georgia counties are classified as high transmission geographical areas for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Athens-Clarke County is classified as a substantial transmission geographic area.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, Georgia’s hospitals have about 16% of their intensive care unit beds left for sick patients. The percentage of intensive care unit beds left in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — is about 9%.
From Feb. 13-19, almost all of the COVID-19 cases in the southeastern U.S. were omicron cases, according to the CDC.
The majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
Data breakdown: University of Georgia
There were 5 positive tests reported at the University Health Center. There were 9 positive tests reported through UGA surveillance testing, 2 positive tests from UGA community members reporting from testing sites in Athens and 31 positive tests from UGA community members reporting from other testing sites.
About 16 of the positive tests belonged to employees and 31 belonged to students.
Students that test positive for COVID-19 off-campus are required to report it through DawgCheck, UGA’s monitoring tool.
For the week of Feb. 14-18, the UHC administered 158 vaccines. Cumulatively, the UHC has administered 33,220 vaccines.
Students and faculty may book a vaccine appointment through the UHC Vaccine Portal or get vaccinated at any University System of Georgia school. Students may also get tested for COVID-19 at the UHC with walk-in appointments. Appointments can be scheduled here. Due to vaccination status being verified on-site, individuals should bring their original vaccine card to the appointment.
Data breakdown: Athens-Clarke County
From Feb. 18-23, the county reported 72 new confirmed cases, compared to 118 cases from Feb. 12-17, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county’s seven-day average positivity rate was 10.9%. The World Health Organization recommends communities maintain a positivity rate below 5%.
This week, ACC reported one confirmed COVID-19 death.
According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, the number of current hospitalizations in Region E — which includes ACC and several surrounding counties — was 81 as of Feb. 23.
According to the Georgia DPH, about 49% of the county is fully vaccinated.
Data breakdown: Georgia
Statewide, the weekly number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases decreased.
According to the DPH, Georgia reported 10,797 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Feb. 18-23. This is a decrease from the 15,421 cases recorded between Feb.12-17. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate as of Feb. 23 was 7.4%.
The number of confirmed deaths in the state decreased. Georgia recorded 426 confirmed COVID-19 deaths between Feb. 18-23, compared to 457 between Feb. 12-17.
On Feb. 23, 1,831 individuals were hospitalized due to COVID-19 compared to the 2,443 on Feb. 16.
According to the DPH, approximately 5.7 million Georgians have been fully vaccinated, or about 55% of the state. In comparison, the U.S. has a current full vaccination rate of 65%. Approximately 6.5 million Georgians, or 63% of the state, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The CDC has also released guidelines advising vaccinated individuals to still wear masks when in public, indoor settings.