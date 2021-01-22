On Thursday, the University of Georgia reported 261 COVID-19 cases for the week of Jan. 11 to Jan. 17, which is a slight decrease from the 310 cases a week before. Since the start of 2021, the university has reported 571 positive cases. Since the start of the pandemic, UGA has reported 5,114 positive cases.
Of the 261 cases reported this week, 90 were from UGA’s surveillance testing program for volunteers without symptoms, 41 were from the University Health Center’s testing program primarily for students with symptoms, 25 were from Athens and local testing sites and the remaining 105 were from the “other” category, which includes positive tests both inside and outside of Athens. In total, 198 students and 63 employees tested positive.
About 75.56% of all positive tests were attributed to students, while a total of about 24.45% of the positive tests were attributed to faculty and staff.
The university conducted 2,902 surveillance tests last week, up from its 2,464 tests from the week before. The positivity rate from surveillance testing was 3.10%, down from its 3.89% from the previous week.
Although the week of Jan. 4 saw a slight uptrend in cases compared to early December, the week of Jan. 11 saw a positivity rate that was the second lowest since it had been from Dec. 14-18.
Although there is a slight downtrend in positive cases and positivity rate at UGA, there is still a chance of an uptrend, as students’ return to campus from the holidays is still relatively recent. The Red & Black will continue to monitor all COVID-19 related information reported by UGA.
Additionally, UGA started administering its limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, which it received in early January, in accordance with the phased approach established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Georgia Department of Health. More information can be found here.