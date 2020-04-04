Under Athens-Clarke County’s shelter-in-place ordinance, beauty shops and salons must cease all in-person operations. These businesses, however, have not let their closures stop them from connecting with their client base and collecting income via online services.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of local beauty salons that are using virtual platforms to engage with customers and to offer products, tips, tutorials and more during their temporary closures.
Model Citizen Salon
Model Citizen Salon will remain closed until April 13 at the earliest in accordance with Gov. Brian Kemp's state-wide shelter-in-place order, according to the salon’s Facebook page.
While it is uncertain when clients will be able to physically return to the studio, Model Citizen is partnering with beauty product company R + Co.
Republic Salon
In an Instagram post published on April 2, Republic Salon announced that it will be closed until further notice. In the post, the Republic team assured clients that it will be back, but the reopening date is uncertain at this time.
“Please be safe, wash your hands, and don’t cut your own bangs! We will see you soon!” The Republic team said in the post.
In the meantime, Republic is offering gift certificates to its customers. Those interested can purchase a gift certificate by emailing the salon at republicsalon@bellsout.net.
Salon dm3
In an April 1 Facebook post, Salon dm3 announced it will be closed until April 14 as directed by the statewide shelter-in-place ordinance. Since closing, the salon has been very active on social media by posting photos of clients’ finished hairdos from its archives.
Salon dm3 is offering a 25% discount on all of its retail products with free local shipping or delivery until April 7. For order inquiries, customers can direct message Salon dm3 via Instagram or Facebook, or email salondm3@gmail.com.
In addition, owner Donna Means created a GoFundMe on March 19 for the salon. Means wrote in the fundraiser’s description that the salon has a small profit margin and a high cost of business, and would “need a little help” to the mandatory closure.
Tribe Hair Company
Tribe Hair Company closed on March 16 to do its part to help mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since closing, Tribe has been very active on Instagram. From at-home tutorials for hairstyles and dyeing techniques, to live Q&A’s with founders Jessica Wagner Mingledorff and Catie McWhirter, Tribe has made sure to remain connected with its client base while closed.
Arbor Salon and Spa
On April 1, Arbor Salon and Spa announced in a Facebook post that it would be closed until further notice.
“This decision has been extremely difficult, but we know it is best to help flatten the curve of COVID-19,” the Arbor team said in the post.
While closed, Arbor is offering curbside pickup for its retail products. Customers can contact Arbor through email or social media to place an order, and then they will receive a set of pickup times. Arbor also encourages its clients to purchase gift cards from its website during this time.
Emporium Salon
Emporium Salon has been closed since March 19, according to its Facebook post on that day.
Since closing, Emporium has been posting at-home hairstyle tutorials on social media. In addition, the salon has also been giving self-care tips and product recommendations. All of Emporium’s hair care products can be purchased online via the AVEDA website.
Emporium has also advertised T-shirts and accessories customers can buy to support its stylists. For every purchase, 50% of the proceeds will be donated to Emporium team members. These items are available on the Imaginal Marketing Swag website until April 6. Buyers must make sure to select Emporium Salon at checkout.
Carly McGuffey Salon Inc
On March 20, Carly McGuffey Salon Inc announced on Instagram that it would be closed until further notice. However, owner Carly McGuffey noted in the post that she and her team would try their best to stay connected with their clients on social media during this time.
After closing, the salon opened an online store where customers can purchase gift cards, beauty products and even apparel designed by McGuffey herself. Customers can purchase these items on the salon’s official website.
European Wax Center
European Wax Center Athens announced its closure on March 19 via Facebook, stating that preventative measures needed to be taken in order to keep guests and associates as safe as possible during this time.
Since closing, European Wax Center has been posting waxing tips on Facebook, geared toward clients who are used to getting waxed regularly. The salon has advised customers to avoid attempting at-home waxing and to try their best to maintain hair growth as long as they can until the salon reopens.
Sugar Polish Nail Bar Athens
Sugar Polish Nail Bar Athens announced in a March 20 Facebook post that it would be temporarily closed until further notice.
However, avid nail salon goers are in luck — Sugar Polish has posted instructions for its clients to remove their current nail sets at home. On March 27, the salon posted a series of photos on Facebook, sharing specific lists of tools and instructions for clients to follow based on the type of polish currently on their nails.
Hologram Salon
Though Hologram Salon closed on March 17, the business has been engaged with its client base on Instagram. From giveaways, detailed hair care tips and posts about the team’s “product of the day,” Hologram has made its presence known despite having to close its doors. In addition, the salon is also offering gift cards for 20% off which are available on its website.
