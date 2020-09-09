Athens-Clarke County surpassed 4,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sept. 9, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county now has a total of 4,109 cases.
This comes as Athens has seen a recent surge in cases coinciding with the start of in-person classes at the University of Georgia. On Sept. 9, the cumulative COVID-19 of cases in ACC rose by 115, bringing the net seven day rolling average to 137.1 cases per day.
Since Aug. 20, Athens has become a hotspot for the coronavirus in the state of Georgia. According to the DPH, ACC has the third-most cases per 100,000 people in the state over the past two weeks. The only counties with more are Chattahoochee and Bulloch.
It can take roughly two weeks for someone infected with the coronavirus to show up in the data. This is due to a variety of factors, including the time it takes to develop symptoms, to get tested and to receive results.
The surge in cases is also in line with broader age demographic trends. Although younger people are less likely to develop serious complications or die from COVID-19, they are more likely to become infected.
In Georgia, 71,813 people in the age range 18-29 — which includes most college students — have tested positive, about a quarter of the state’s total case count. According to the 2010 Census, the median age of Athen-Clarke County residents is 27.6, compared to a median statewide age of 35.3. Therefore, Athens-Clarke County residents may be less likely to develop serious complications or die from COVID-19, but the virus can spread from younger people to older and more vulnerable groups.
