Creature Comforts Brewing Co.’s nonprofit organization Get Comfortable collaborated with live music company Sound Insight Productions on April 3 to raise money while bringing the Athens music scene to viewers at home.
The performance featured six Athens DJs spinning 20 minute prerecorded sets in their own homes that were later compiled and live streamed on the Sound Insight Facebook page by David Osborne, the owner of Sound Insight. The live stream advocated for listeners to donate to the Get Comfortable campaign through Venmo. The whole show lasted two hours, beginning at 7 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m.
The six performers were LA Darius, DJ Chief Rocka, David Osborne, DJ Pippe, DJ Eric Duncan and DJ TIC.
“We are all DJs in the Athens area and wanted to connect more as a community of DJs,” LA Darius said. “These are all great guys with a common cause, which is bringing joy and fun into every moment we can.”
Creature Comforts was originally going to hold the DJing event in its taproom on April 1, Osborne said. While he knew the event was going to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Osborne decided to pivot to a virtual platform instead of canceling because Sound Insight believes in the Get Comfortable cause.
“We approached Creature Comforts about being a partner for their nonprofit since we believe in their cause,” Osborne said.
Instead of focusing on just one philanthropy, the goal of the Get Comfortable campaign is to aid the agencies with the greatest local needs. Some of the agencies that the money will be going to are the Athens Area Homeless Shelter and Mercy Health Center, among others.
One positive thing about doing this show online was that everybody got to record with their own set up from home, Darius said. While he says that lives treaming with multiple people in different places can be challenging, they were able to make it work despite the circumstances.
The event was DJ TIC’s third time performing a show through a live stream. He said DJing through a live stream can present challenges because “you can’t read the crowd in front of you.”
When asked why he chose to partner with Creature Comforts, DJ TIC said he thought it would be “a great fundraising event” since he’s originally from Athens.
