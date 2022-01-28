The Food and Drug Administration has pulled its authorization for two monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19, according to a Thursday press release by the Georgia Department of Public Health. These treatments were approved for emergency use on Aug. 10, 2021.
The press release states that monoclonal antibodies are synthetic, laboratory-created proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off the virus that causes COVID-19. The virus that causes COVID-19 can mutate over time, resulting in certain treatments not working as effectively against variants like omicron.
Oral antivirals from Pfizer and Merck, remdesivir and sotrovimab are among the various treatments that have been demonstrated to be effective against the COVID-19 omicron variant.